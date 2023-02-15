Disney Animates NHL Game With ‘Big City Greens’ Characters

Disney passes the puck to an unlikely player in an attempt to link some of its younger viewers to live sports TV.

On March 14 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will make a live broadcast of a game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers available on the Disney Channel and Disney XD cable outlets, as well as the Disney+ streaming service — and kids can just see it as another fun program. The game, the ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’, will be animated and will feature a number of characters from the popular cartoon series ‘Big City Greens’. A more traditional version of the game will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

“Disney Channel and Disney XD fans are on average 30 years younger than ESPN audiences,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN’s senior vice president of programming and acquisitions. Variety. “Of course we have to make things a little different to get their attention.”

“Big City Greens” characters will be seen skating alongside animated versions of the real NHL players. And while the whole scene looks like a cartoon, the action follows that of the live game, thanks to the use of the NHL’s proprietary technology that maps the movements of players and the game puck. Younger viewers will see a scene that looks like “players have been transported into their world,” says Ben-Hanan. “The rink will look like the world of ‘Big City Greens,’ and so will some of the shops in the background.”

The NHL’s venture with networks better known for series like “Bunk’d” or “Grossology” is part of a broader bid by Disney to push ESPN’s live sports coverage beyond the immediate fandom and into the spotlight of children and families. In recent years, ESPN has enlisted young announcers for its annual Little League World Series coverage and even turned a 2021 NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans into a battle royale featuring Marvel superheroes. Others have also tested these waters, including Paramount Global’s Nickelodeon, which has gained some traction for NFL games with a bespoke roster of announcers, animated overlays, and much of the network’s signature green slime.

The mission isn’t kid stuff. “Maybe a decade ago, the primary means of fan consumption was attending the game or watching it on TV,” said David Lehanski, the NHL’s senior vice president of business development and global partnerships. Variety. Now, he says, the sports leagues and the networks that partner with them are pumping all sorts of sports content — clips, highlights, commentary and more — to a range of digital platforms. “What our research shows us is that there will be many people, especially young people, who will be interacting with our fans or players for the first time who will leave the live gaming experience – not by attending a game and not by watching a linear channel.”

Sports are one of the few genres still commanding massive concurrent consumption, but the networks continue to push for audience growth — in part to generate new revenue after signing pacts that come with huge rights. ESPN has been working to create a series of custom sports broadcasts, including one where Peyton and Eli Manning talk “Monday Night Football” in a very casual setting on ESPN2, while the regular “MNF” hosts hold their own on the flagship network.

Disney and ESPN won a new NHL rights package in 2021, allowing them to enjoy hours of sports previously shown by NBCUniversal. To win the deal, ESPN executives told the league that “this wasn’t an ESPN deal, it was a Walt Disney deal,” says Ben-Hanan. “We really wanted to inject the NHL into the overall Disney family.”

This requires a combination of NHL data and Disney stories. ESPN will use NHL Edge, a system of cameras and sensors that tracks the movement of players and pucks in all 30+ NHL locations, collecting data on positioning, movement, speed and more. The “Big City Greens” characters can skate alongside the animated versions of the hockey players. ESPN commentators will cover the action for a number of “Big City Greens” talents, including series creators Shane and Chris Houghton. Marieve Herington, who plays the character ‘Tilly’, will also be featured.

“Animation is a team sport, just like hockey, and it has taken a huge group of hard-working and passionate people to put this together,” the Houghton brothers said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to throw the ever-misguided Green family on the rink with real professional players.”

The NHL expects to learn from the event. In an era where fans have dozens of different ways to watch their favorite sport, “do we just take a game as it is and paste it there, or should it look different than it is?” asks Lehanski. “This is still the game. It’s a real game. It’s the real event, all the sounds and sights, but it’s going to look different and have these different elements that resonate with the younger audience.”

The executive believes that the data from the sensors could also give rise to game versions that fit Roblox or Minecraft or presented to people interested in betting and betting. Obviously some of those things are not for kids.