Sports
Disney Animates NHL Game With ‘Big City Greens’ Characters
Disney passes the puck to an unlikely player in an attempt to link some of its younger viewers to live sports TV.
On March 14 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will make a live broadcast of a game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers available on the Disney Channel and Disney XD cable outlets, as well as the Disney+ streaming service — and kids can just see it as another fun program. The game, the ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’, will be animated and will feature a number of characters from the popular cartoon series ‘Big City Greens’. A more traditional version of the game will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.
“Disney Channel and Disney XD fans are on average 30 years younger than ESPN audiences,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN’s senior vice president of programming and acquisitions. Variety. “Of course we have to make things a little different to get their attention.”
“Big City Greens” characters will be seen skating alongside animated versions of the real NHL players. And while the whole scene looks like a cartoon, the action follows that of the live game, thanks to the use of the NHL’s proprietary technology that maps the movements of players and the game puck. Younger viewers will see a scene that looks like “players have been transported into their world,” says Ben-Hanan. “The rink will look like the world of ‘Big City Greens,’ and so will some of the shops in the background.”
The NHL’s venture with networks better known for series like “Bunk’d” or “Grossology” is part of a broader bid by Disney to push ESPN’s live sports coverage beyond the immediate fandom and into the spotlight of children and families. In recent years, ESPN has enlisted young announcers for its annual Little League World Series coverage and even turned a 2021 NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans into a battle royale featuring Marvel superheroes. Others have also tested these waters, including Paramount Global’s Nickelodeon, which has gained some traction for NFL games with a bespoke roster of announcers, animated overlays, and much of the network’s signature green slime.
The mission isn’t kid stuff. “Maybe a decade ago, the primary means of fan consumption was attending the game or watching it on TV,” said David Lehanski, the NHL’s senior vice president of business development and global partnerships. Variety. Now, he says, the sports leagues and the networks that partner with them are pumping all sorts of sports content — clips, highlights, commentary and more — to a range of digital platforms. “What our research shows us is that there will be many people, especially young people, who will be interacting with our fans or players for the first time who will leave the live gaming experience – not by attending a game and not by watching a linear channel.”
Sports are one of the few genres still commanding massive concurrent consumption, but the networks continue to push for audience growth — in part to generate new revenue after signing pacts that come with huge rights. ESPN has been working to create a series of custom sports broadcasts, including one where Peyton and Eli Manning talk “Monday Night Football” in a very casual setting on ESPN2, while the regular “MNF” hosts hold their own on the flagship network.
Disney and ESPN won a new NHL rights package in 2021, allowing them to enjoy hours of sports previously shown by NBCUniversal. To win the deal, ESPN executives told the league that “this wasn’t an ESPN deal, it was a Walt Disney deal,” says Ben-Hanan. “We really wanted to inject the NHL into the overall Disney family.”
This requires a combination of NHL data and Disney stories. ESPN will use NHL Edge, a system of cameras and sensors that tracks the movement of players and pucks in all 30+ NHL locations, collecting data on positioning, movement, speed and more. The “Big City Greens” characters can skate alongside the animated versions of the hockey players. ESPN commentators will cover the action for a number of “Big City Greens” talents, including series creators Shane and Chris Houghton. Marieve Herington, who plays the character ‘Tilly’, will also be featured.
“Animation is a team sport, just like hockey, and it has taken a huge group of hard-working and passionate people to put this together,” the Houghton brothers said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to throw the ever-misguided Green family on the rink with real professional players.”
The NHL expects to learn from the event. In an era where fans have dozens of different ways to watch their favorite sport, “do we just take a game as it is and paste it there, or should it look different than it is?” asks Lehanski. “This is still the game. It’s a real game. It’s the real event, all the sounds and sights, but it’s going to look different and have these different elements that resonate with the younger audience.”
The executive believes that the data from the sensors could also give rise to game versions that fit Roblox or Minecraft or presented to people interested in betting and betting. Obviously some of those things are not for kids.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/disney-espn-animated-nhl-hockey-big-city-greens-1235522327/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia