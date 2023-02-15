Women’s Basketball Set for Mississippi State Home Fight





COLUMBIA, Mo. The University of Missouri women’s basketball team returns to Mizzou Arena on Thursday to face Mississippi State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on SECN+ And KTGR. Entering Thursday’s game, the Tigers have an overall record of 15-10 with a 4-8 tie against SEC opposition. Mizzou dropped his final appearance, a 61-33 defeat in Arkansas on Sunday. Senior forward Hayley Frank led Mizzou in scoring for a sixth consecutive game, scoring eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. She also led the Tigers with five rebounds, extending her streak of recording at least five boards to four games. The defense was a bright spot, forcing 21 Razorback turnovers, including 12 from the team’s leading scorer, Erynn Barnum. Her giveaway total was the most a player has committed against the Tigers this year. More than half of Arkansas’ turnover came from Mizzou thefts as the Tigers secured 11 takeaways. It was the seventh time this season that Mizzou’s defense reached the double-digit steal benchmark. Freshman security guard Ashton Judd led the team with four steals, which best suited her career. As Mississippi State ventures to Columbia for its 15th showdown with Mizzou, the Bulldogs lead the all-time series against the Tigers 10-4. However, recent history is divided as the last four matchups have been tied 2-2. Mizzou and Mississippi State each won a game last season, with each team winning its respective home game. The last of the two games came from the Mizzou Arena where the Tigers secured a 76-66 win on February 20, 2022. Frank led the Tigers with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor while graduated guard Haley Troup supplemented by 16 points from herself. The Bulldogs are 18-7 overall with a 7-5 conference resume. They’re in the middle of a three-game winning streak going into Thursday, where Mississippi State handed Tennessee its second conference loss of the campaign in an overtime shootout. After their wins over the Lady Vols, the Bulldogs settled cases against Texas A&M and Florida. Sam Purcell leads Mississippi State in his first year as the program’s head coach. He joins the Bulldogs after nearly ten years as an assistant in Louisville. In his debut season in Starkville, Miss., Purcell has Mississippi State compete for the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019, as the Bulldogs are currently projected as the Last Team In by Charlie Creme’s final Women’s Bracketology. A balanced offensive offense powers the Bulldogs as six different players average at least eight points per game. Senior forward Jessika Carter is the team’s leading scorer, contributing 14.8 points per game. Among top offenses in the conference, Mississippi State averages 72.2 points per game, making it the fifth-highest scoring offense in the SEC. The team also pulls down 44.8 percent of its field goals, the third-highest shooting tally in the conference. In addition to their shooting skills, the Bulldogs share the ball well and average the second most assists in the conference, averaging 16.2 dishes per game. FOLLOW THE TIGER For all the latest Mizzou Women’s Basketball news, stay on MUTigers.com and follow the team @MizzouWBB (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).

