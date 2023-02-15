Crypto Ads And Sponsors Banned From India’s Women’s Cricket League





Indian authorities have again shown their tough stance on cryptocurrencies with a pre-emptive ban on crypto advertising and sponsorship in the local women’s cricket league. If reported by Planet Sport on February 14, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent a 68-page advisory to the Women’s Premier League teams, specifying the activities that could not be advertised. The document mentioned cryptocurrencies along with the gambling and tobacco industries: No Franchisee shall enter into any partnership or any form of association with any entity that is in any way connected/related to any entity directly or indirectly involved/operating in the cryptocurrency sector. This follows an earlier ban for men’s Premier League cricket, which came into effect in 2022. Before the ban, the Indian Premier League at least collaborated with two local crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX. Coincidentally, in March 2022 the crypto companies decided not to advertise responsibility considerations in the Premier League. India, home to an estimated 115 million cryptocurrency investors, introduced two laws in 2022 that demanded crippling taxes on crypto-related unrealized gains and transactions and required its citizens to pay 30% tax on unrealized crypto gains. Related: India is in no rush for CBDC as digital rupee pilot has 50,000 users on board Some investors expected a change this year to ease pressure on the crypto sector, but the 2023 national budget failed to deliver. The country’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, believes in a global crypto regulatory framework, which is why India’s crypto regulatory regime is unlikely to change on its own. Crypto advertising became a hot topic for global regulators and enforcement agencies amid a series of major platform failures and bankruptcies. In the UK, newly proposed advertising rules could see crypto executives face up to two years in prison for failing to meet certain promotion requirements.

