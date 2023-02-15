Sports
USF Football is announcing several upcoming schedule changes and additions
Bulls move games with Louisville, Miami, NC State and Western Kentucky;
Add matchups with Southern Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State
TAMPA, FEBRUARY. 14, 2023 The South Florida football program announced the rescheduling of several previously scheduled home games in future seasons, including three games against ACC foes and the addition of games against Southern Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State.
The Bulls will make the following changes to previously scheduled games with ACC opponents Louisville, Miami and NC State.
Louisville The game scheduled with the Cardinals in Tampa on August 31, 2024 will be moved to September 4, 2027.
The teams also moved a previously scheduled game in Louisville in the 2026 season to August 31, 2030.
Miami The game scheduled with the Hurricanes in Tampa on September 4, 2027 will be moved to September 21, 2024.
NC state The game scheduled with the Wolfpack in Tampa on September 14, 2024 will be moved to September 8, 2029.
USF also moved a previously scheduled home date along Western Kentucky from 21 Sept. 2024 back to Sept 20. 2031 in Tampa.
The Bulls added a two-game series Southern Mississippi in the 2024 and 2028 seasons. USF travels to Southern Miss on September 14, 2024 and the Golden Eagles come to Tampa on September 23, 2028.
USF also added two home games Bethune Cookman in Tampa, first on August 31, 2024 and then on September 16, 2028.
The Bulls also added one home game vs. State of South Carolina on September 20, 2025. That game replaces a previously scheduled game with San Jose State on that date, which both universities have agreed to void.
Full future schedules can be viewed HERE.
USF’s new non-conference schedules in the affected years are below:
2024
August 31 vs. Bethune Cookman
September 7 in Alabama
Sept. 14 at Southern Miss
September 21 vs. Miami
2025
August 30 vs. Boise State
Sept. 6 in Florida
September 13 in Miami
September 20 vs. the state of South Carolina
2026
September 12 in Alabama
September 19 vs. Bethune Cookman
October 17 at BYU
2027
September 4 vs. Louisville
September 11 in the state of Boise
September 18 vs. Florida A&M
September 25 in Northern Illinois
2028
September 2 vs. UConn
September 9 in Miami
September 16 vs. Bethune Cookman
September 23 vs. Southern Miss
2029
September 8 vs. N.C. State
September 15 vs. Notre-Dame
2030
August 31 in Louisville
2031
September 13 at Notre Dame
September 20 vs. Western Kentucky
USF takes to the field for the first of 15 spring practices on March 6 and practices five weeks prior to its spring game on Friday, April 14 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus. Game starts at 7:00 PM Fans planning to attend the Spring Game are requested to pre-register to receive a free mobile ticket HERE.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5-HD2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn.
USF returns three primary starters from the 2022 season on offense, four including senior offensive tackle Donov Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts in his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters on defense starting in 2022, led by safety Matthew hill (Lawrenceville, Georgia) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 27 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 will begin 2022 for a season-ending injury) and Side room Brown (Raleigh, NC/started last two games of 2022).
New season tickets for the 2023 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are on sale now. Season tickets start at just $99. Secure your seats for the 2023 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. All tickets are again dynamically priced for each game based on demand and are subject to change. Tickets are available online at USFBullsTix.com, by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls or using the direct links below.
Season tickets: https://bit.ly/3yXpIgD
Tickets for one game: https://bit.ly/3PJrTdN
Group tickets (10+): call 1-800-GoBulls.
ABOUT USF FOOTBALL
The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battery, and had 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.
Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information on the USF Football program.
#GoBulls
|
Sources
2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/2/14/usf-football-announces-several-future-schedule-changes-and-additions.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia