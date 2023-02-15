USF Football is announcing several upcoming schedule changes and additions

Bulls move games with Louisville, Miami, NC State and Western Kentucky;

Add matchups with Southern Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State

TAMPA, FEBRUARY. 14, 2023 The South Florida football program announced the rescheduling of several previously scheduled home games in future seasons, including three games against ACC foes and the addition of games against Southern Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State.

The Bulls will make the following changes to previously scheduled games with ACC opponents Louisville, Miami and NC State.

Louisville The game scheduled with the Cardinals in Tampa on August 31, 2024 will be moved to September 4, 2027.

The teams also moved a previously scheduled game in Louisville in the 2026 season to August 31, 2030.

Miami The game scheduled with the Hurricanes in Tampa on September 4, 2027 will be moved to September 21, 2024.

NC state The game scheduled with the Wolfpack in Tampa on September 14, 2024 will be moved to September 8, 2029.

USF also moved a previously scheduled home date along Western Kentucky from 21 Sept. 2024 back to Sept 20. 2031 in Tampa.

The Bulls added a two-game series Southern Mississippi in the 2024 and 2028 seasons. USF travels to Southern Miss on September 14, 2024 and the Golden Eagles come to Tampa on September 23, 2028.

USF also added two home games Bethune Cookman in Tampa, first on August 31, 2024 and then on September 16, 2028.

The Bulls also added one home game vs. State of South Carolina on September 20, 2025. That game replaces a previously scheduled game with San Jose State on that date, which both universities have agreed to void.

Full future schedules can be viewed HERE.

USF’s new non-conference schedules in the affected years are below:

2024

August 31 vs. Bethune Cookman

September 7 in Alabama

Sept. 14 at Southern Miss

September 21 vs. Miami

2025

August 30 vs. Boise State

Sept. 6 in Florida

September 13 in Miami

September 20 vs. the state of South Carolina

2026

September 12 in Alabama

September 19 vs. Bethune Cookman

October 17 at BYU

2027

September 4 vs. Louisville

September 11 in the state of Boise

September 18 vs. Florida A&M

September 25 in Northern Illinois

2028

September 2 vs. UConn

September 9 in Miami

September 16 vs. Bethune Cookman

September 23 vs. Southern Miss

2029

September 8 vs. N.C. State

September 15 vs. Notre-Dame

2030

August 31 in Louisville

2031

September 13 at Notre Dame

September 20 vs. Western Kentucky

USF takes to the field for the first of 15 spring practices on March 6 and practices five weeks prior to its spring game on Friday, April 14 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus. Game starts at 7:00 PM Fans planning to attend the Spring Game are requested to pre-register to receive a free mobile ticket HERE.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5-HD2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn.

USF returns three primary starters from the 2022 season on offense, four including senior offensive tackle Donov Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts in his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters on defense starting in 2022, led by safety Matthew hill (Lawrenceville, Georgia) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 27 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 will begin 2022 for a season-ending injury) and Side room Brown (Raleigh, NC/started last two games of 2022).

New season tickets for the 2023 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are on sale now. Season tickets start at just $99. Secure your seats for the 2023 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. All tickets are again dynamically priced for each game based on demand and are subject to change. Tickets are available online at USFBullsTix.com, by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls or using the direct links below.

Season tickets: https://bit.ly/3yXpIgD

Tickets for one game: https://bit.ly/3PJrTdN

Group tickets (10+): call 1-800-GoBulls.

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battery , and had 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information on the USF Football program.

#GoBulls