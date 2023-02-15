ISU’s Kadleckova and UT’s Spizzirri earn weekly tennis honors





Iowa States Miska Kadleckova and Texas Eliot Spizzirri received Big 12 Tennis Players of the Week after leading their teams to victories over ranked opponents. Kadleckova finished the weekend at the ITA National Indoor Championships 3-0 in singles to improve to 10-0 on the season in doubles. She added two wins over ranked opponents as she defeated No. 27 Bridget Stammel (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) and No. 69 Malaika Rapolu (6-3, 6-3). Her win over Stammel helped the Cyclones defeat No. 9 Vanderbilt, giving Iowa State what was then the highest-ranked win in program history. The next day, Kadleckova got the win against No. 1 Texas as Iowa State beat the Longhrons for the first time in 27 games. The junior ended her weekend with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 5 Georgias Meg Kowalski, who entered the game undefeated. Kadleckova competed in three doubles matches and all three were stopped before they could finish. Texas Eliot Spizzirri finished the weekend 3-1, adding two top-100 singles wins to his season tally. The junior recorded his first win of the weekend against No. 89 Tim Zeitvogel (Pepperdine) in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) before taking another straight sets victory against Arizonas Jonas Ziverts (6-2, 6 – 3) which is at number 22. He got his final win of the weekend with doubles partner Cleeve Harper as they defeated the duo of No. 18 Arizona, Jonas Ziverts and Jay Friend 6-3. Spizzirri is 19-3 overall and 6-0 in doubles this season, all on the No. 1 line, becoming the first Longhorn since 2015 to move up to No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings. His only three losses are those of Georgias Ethan Quinn (two losses in the fall) and Stanfords Nishesh Basavareddy (one loss), both of whom climbed into the top two. He played against 13 other ranked singles players this season and beat them all. The full list of the season’s Big 12 Players of the Week can be found here.

