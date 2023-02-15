GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (February 14, 2023)





1. DAME NOTRE-WH (11) 12-1-1 110 1 i Results: Inactive. This week: Wednesdays at co-op West Haven, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Fairfield Prep (Wonderland), 4 p.m.; Monday at Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) (Canton Ice House), 2 p.m It comes down to: Knights worst week of the season? In years?

2. NEW CANAN 12-4-1 87 4 i Results: final Ridgefield 1-0; final Darien 4-1; lost to Fairfield 2-1. This week: Saturday vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield (Darien Ice), 5:40 p.m.; Monday vs Xavier (Darien Ice), 1:40pm It comes down to: With Monday’s addition, the Rams’ four losses are in overtime, by one plus an empty netter, by two (to NDWH), and by one.

3. DARIEN 10-4-3 82 2 i Results: final Greenwich 5-1; lost to New Canaan 4–1. This week: Wednesday vs. Ridgefield (Darien Ice), 6:40 p.m.; Thursday in St. Joseph (Rinks at Shelton), 8 p.m It comes down to: If you get a game like Saturday, as Coach Mac Budd said, it’s better to have it in February than March.

4. FAIRFIELD 15-2-2 77 5 I* Results: final St. Joseph 8-0; final Ridgefield 6-0; final New Canaan 2-1. This week: Saturday vs. Greenwich (Wonderland), 8 p.m It comes down to: Before the playoffs, an emotional night Saturday as the No. 30 co-op retires for Charlie Capalbo.

5. FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 11-6-0 76 3 I* Results: lost to Mount St. Charles (RI) 4-3; lost to Pope Francis (Mass.) 4-1; final Northwestern Catholic 5-3; final West Haven co-op 7-1. This week: Wednesday vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield (Wonderland), 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Notre Dame-West Haven (Wonderland), 4 p.m It comes down to: Since their last meeting with Notre Dame-West Haven, the Jesuits have won five in a row. Say, who’s that on Saturday?

6. SIMSBURY 13-1-2 55 6 i Results: final Hamden 10-0; final Glastonbury 9-0. This week: Wednesday at Xavier (Champions), 6.40 p.m It comes down to: Xavier, South Windsor, Northwest Catholic and Farmington Valley close.

7. XAVIER 9-6-1 40 7 i Results: final Barrington, RI, 3-2; final Notre Dame-Fairfield 3-0. This week: Wednesday vs. Manchester United Simsbury (Champions), 6.40pm; Saturday at Northwest Catholic (ISCC), 6:30 p.m.; Monday in New Canaan (Darien Ice), 1:40 p.m It comes down to: Two get-it-done wins come from a tough trajectory. Six different Falcons scored goals in the two victories.

8. NORTHERN HARBOR 13-2-0 26 10 II Results: final East CT Eagles 7-3. This week: Wednesday vs. Hand (Northford), 3:45 p.m.; Saturday in Sheehan (Choate), 11:45 a.m.; Monday vs. Westhill/Stamford (Northford), 1pm It comes down to: It looks like a two-horse race between the Nighthawks and the Woodstock Academy for the top seed of Division II, but there’s a lot of infighting between the next few teams over the next few weeks, and North Haven has Westhill as well as Stamford and Wethersfield ahead. come.

9. N.W.C 7-7-2 20 8 i Results: lost to Wethersfield 3–2; lost to Bishop Hendricken (RI) 5-2; lost to Fairfield Prep 5-3. This week: Wednesday in Greenwich (Hamill), 5:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Xavier (ISCC), 6:30 p.m.; Monday at East Catholic (Champions), 3 p.m It comes down to: The Lions have lost five out of seven… by a total of eight goals.

10. RIDGEFIELD 7-10-0 19 9 i Results: lost to New Canaan 1-0; lost to Fairfield 6-0. This week: Wednesday in Darien (Darien Ice), 6:40 p.m.; Saturday vs. Hamden (Winter Garden), 8 p.m.; Co-op Monday vs. West Haven (Winter Garden), 2:30 p.m It comes down to: Prep, New Canaan, Fairfield, Darien in a row. Were the Rangers unavailable?

