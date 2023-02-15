Baseball example: Long Beach State

Wichita State (0-0, 0-0American) vs. Long Beach State (0-0, 0-0Big West)

Friday February 17| 8:00 PM CT | Long Beach, California (Bohl Diamond at Blair Field)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

RHP Clark Candiotti (0-0, 0.00) v LHP Graham Osman (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday February 18| 8:00 PM CT | Long Beach, California (Bohl Diamond at Blair Field)

TV: None | Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 0.00) v RHP Nico Zeglin (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday February 19| 3:00 PM CT | Long Beach, California (Bohl Diamond at Blair Field)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

RHP Gun Adler (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

SCENE SETTING: Wichita State opens the 2023 season with a seven-game road trip, featuring a three-game series at Long Beach State and a four-gamer on the road at Utah Tech. The Shockers are aiming for their first road win to start a season since the 2018 campaign, as WSU won a three-game series at McNeese State. Friday’s season opener marks Wichita State’s first game at California State since 2017, when the Shockers dropped two of three games at Cal Poly. Wichita State will not play a midweek game until March 7 after three weekend series. WSU is looking to recover from a 21-36 season a year ago, the second most losses in the program’s history. Interim head coach Loren Hibbs was appointed to manage the Shockers in December following the departure of Eric Wedge, who had helmed the game in three seasons with a 65–61 record. Wichita State is chasing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO AND ESPN PLUS: KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM will once again serve as the radio station for all Wichita State baseball broadcasts in 2023. Former Shocker pitcher (1991-94) and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Shane Dennis and Denning directed gets the call of the action against Long Beach State and Utah Tech, with “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy returning to the airwaves following the conclusion of the men’s basketball season at Wichita State. Both Friday and Sunday’s games against Long Beach State will be streamed on ESPN+. Live audio, in addition to live stats, will be available for all games at GoShockers.com/listen and ShockerStats.com.

SERIES HISTORY: The Shockers and Dirtbags have a long and storied history against each other, playing 53 times in the program’s history. Long Beach State has an all-time series lead of 29-24, having last met in 2015. The Dirtbags won a three-game series against the Shockers that season, throwing a no-hitter in Sunday’s series finale. Long Beach State has won nine of the last ten games in the series; the Shockers’ only win on that stretch was a 5–4 walk-off win in 2014 courtesy of a ninth-inning single by Daniel Kihle. Wichita State’s last sweep of a ranked team came against the Dirtbags in 2006, when the Shockers defeated #21 LBSU in three straights. The two teams have met once in the College World Series, an 8-5 victory over Wichita State in the opening round of the 1991 CWS. The Shockers reached the Finals after two more wins, but lost to LSU 6-3 in the title game.

SCOUTING LONG BEACH STATE: The Dirtbags finished 29-27 in 2022, including a 17-13 in Big West game. Seven of Long Beach State’s 29 wins came against the ranked league, including a series win to open the year against #3 Mississippi State and a record-breaking 28–2 win against #17 Cal Poly. The Dirtbags are tasked with replacing their entire weekend rotation and the majority of the pitching staff as a whole, including freshman standout Juaron Watts-Brown, who switched to future Shocker opponent Oklahoma State. Long Beach State added several D1 transfers to the roster, including expected Friday starter Graham Osman (Arizona State) and Saturday poor Nico Zeglin (Gonzaga). Position player transfers are highlighted by infielder Alex Champagne (Arizona State), infielder Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly), outfielder Jashia Morrissey-Jakel (Cal State Bakersfield) and outfielder Joey Walls (UNLV), who led the country with 26 doubles last season . Head coach Eric Valenzuela returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Dirtbags after a six-year stint with St. Mary’s (2014-19). The Dirtbags program is one of the most storied in college baseball history, with 1,900 wins and four appearances in the College World Series going into the 2023 season. Long Beach State is looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Interim head coach Loren Hibbs is in his first season leading the Shockers after taking over from Eric Wedge in December 2022. Hibbs starred as a record-breaking outfielder for the Shockers, helping WSU make the program’s first-ever CWS appearance in 1982, and still holds the NCAA record for single-season runs scored with 125. He then served as an assistant under legendary Shocker head coach Gene Stephenson before moving to Charlotte, where Hibbs led the 49ers for 27 seasons and more than 800 wins. He returned to the Wichita State program after the 2019 season and joined the staff as Director of Baseball Operations.

HIGH PRAISE: The Shockers fielded four players in the American Athletic Conference preseason for all conferences, the most of any club in the league. Infielder Brock Rodden fielder Chuck Ingram designated batter Payton Tolle and right-handed pitcher Cameron bye were all selected, with Rodden named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Despite having the top four honorees in the league, Wichita State was voted fifth in the eight-team American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

RODDEN RETURN: Infielder Brock Rodden burst onto the scene as one of college baseball’s most influential players in 2022. The Seminole State transfer led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441), and slugging percentage (.653) as they 17 home launched runs, the most by a Shocker since Drew Moffitt hit 26 long balls in 2004. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (choose 304 overall) but chose not to sign, a of only three chosen players in the top ten rounds to do so.

CALIFORNIA BLUES: Wichita State will try to reverse a trend of recent fighting in the Golden State this weekend. Dating back to the 2007 season, the Shockers have gone 4-20 in California State, with single wins against Cal Poly (2017), UC Santa Barbara (2014), Long Beach State (2010) and Pepperdine (2007). The last series win for California’s Wichita State was a three-game sweep against #21 Long Beach State in 2006.

JUCO INPUT: Wichita State’s 2023 roster features eight transfers from junior colleges, several of which are expected to contribute immediately. Former Mississippi State outfielder Kyte McDonald brings out elite speed in centerfield, and former St. Mary’s right-hander Clark Candiotti will take the ball as a Wichita State Opening Day starter. Two members of Cowley College’s NJCAA runner-up team will play an important role, as infielders David Haring is in the mix for several infield spots and right-handed pitcher Gun Adler will start on Sunday. Justify Matt Wilkinson , Colton Vercoe And Carter Ross were added to solidify the bullpen and catcher Maurice Millan is the projected starter behind the dish.

RELOAD BULLPEN: There may be no bigger question mark for the Shockers in 2023 than the development of the bullpen, which returns just over 20% of the team’s appearances from a year ago and no saves. Left-handed Caden Favors was excellent all the way last season, recording 15.1 consecutive scoreless innings as an “opener” and left-handed Jace miner showed flashes of brilliance both as a midweek starter and long reliever. Junior right Nate Adler was highlighted by coaches in the fall as a breakout candidate and sophomore right-hander Robert Krantz has electrical things that come into play in late-inning situations. Whoever takes on the narrower role is given the task of replacing Connor Holden who parlayed a 2.78 ERA and six saves in a free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers.

BEAT THE BEST: Despite Wichita State’s disappointing finals record, the Shockers have shown on several occasions that they can compete with some of the nation’s top programs. WSU defeated three Super Regional teams a year ago, defeated Texas A&M 6-5 in the Frisco Classic championship, defeated East Carolina 5-0 for ECU’s only home conference loss, and defeated College World Series runner-up Oklahoma 18-0 in a game in which WSU held the Sooners to just one hit.

REDUCE THE K’S: If Wichita State wants to take a big step forward offensively in 2023, the Shockers’ contact percentage is an important metric to monitor. WSU struckout 514 batters last season, the most in a single campaign in program history. 10 different Shockers fanned out over 30 times.

MAJOR LEAGUE LINE: Two Wichita State newcomers have fathers who played the game at the highest level. Right-handed pitcher Clark Candiotti is the son of knuckleballer Tom Candiotti, who spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball with five different teams, and infielder Jack Klein is the son of Mark Little, a four-year-old big leaguer with five different clubs.

TWO-WAY TOLLE: sophomore Payton Tolle quickly became a fan favorite in his first season with the Shockers in 2022, sliding into the weekend rotation and establishing himself as a formidable mid-order presence. He batted .317 with seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI, plus a 4-6 record with a 4.48 ERA on the mound in 12 starts. The imposing slugger provided one of the most memorable moments of the season with a two-run home run in the seventh inning against Texas A&M that helped the Shockers win the Frisco Classic. He was named The American’s #9 draft prospect in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game and the #14 prospect by D1Baseball.