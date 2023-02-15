Motion spins West Indies to win Zimbabwe in series





IMAGE: Gudakesh Motie runs back after recording the best-ever Test match performance by a spinner for the West Indies in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Photo: West Indies Cricket/Twitter Spinner Gudakesh Motie set a new benchmark for West Indies cricket with the best return by a Test spinner as he bowled his side to victory, and series success over Zimbabwe, taking an innings and four runs in the second Test on Tuesday. It was the best ever Test match performance by a spinner for the West Indies as Motie won 13-99 in the match, surpassing a score that had stood for seven decades. The West Indies secured victory at Queens Sports Club within three days of drawing the first Test last week, also played in Bulawayo. The left arm spinner returned with figures of 7-37 as Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat, were bowled out for 115 in their first innings. The West Indies replied with 292, adding two runs to their overnight score as they lost their last two wickets when play started late on Tuesday due to a rain delay. Motion returned to haunt the home side, finishing 6–62 as Zimbabwe were bowled out just after tea in their second innings for 173, four runs short of once again forcing the West Indies to bat. Only captain Craig Ervine, who scored 72, put up any resistance, but when he was trapped lbw at the start of the final session, the test was effectively over. “I was very happy with it,” Motie said of his performance when he was named man of the series. “I’ve worked hard enough. I’ve practiced a lot and in my country the wickets are similar.” added the 27-year-old from Guyana, who was only playing his third Test. Motion’s 13 wicket haul improved on the previous best Test match return by an 11-152 West Indies spinner from Sonny Ramadhin against England as they first won at Lord’s in 1950. The West Indies now head to South Africa for a two Test series, plus limited change internationals.

