



The Miami football program surprisingly hired Shannon Dawson of Houston as their next offensive coordinator. Dawson is a surprise as part of the Hal Mumme Airstrikes coaching boom. Dawson has been in Houston since 2019 and has been the Cougars OC since 2020. Houston was a top-20 offense under Dawson in 2022. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger broke the news Tuesday morning of Dawson’s hiring by Miami’s football program. Frank Tucker of Canes County reported that Monday that the “Houston staff prepares for Shannon Dawson to hold Miami OC Opening. Dawson has been an FBS OC every year since 2014, except 2019. Dawson was the tight coach in Houston in 2019. Houston was that 16th national in 2022 with an average of 36.1 points per game and 25th with an average of 456.0 yards per game. Houston was eighth nationally with an average of 314.0 passing yards per game and 76th with an average of 142.0 rushing yards per game. The Cougars attempted 38.5 overtakes and 30.9 overtakes. Like new Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, Dawson was born in Louisiana. Dawson played quarterback and wide receiver at Division II Wingate in North Carolina. Dawson began his coaching career as a WR coach at Wingate in 2002. Miami expected to hire Houston’s Shannon Dawson as offensive coordinator and QBs coach, sources tell @SINu. Dawson, a longtime assistant to Dana Holgorsen, has tutored and called plays at UH for some of the country’s most prolific passers-by. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 14, 2023 Dawson reportedly had an interview with Miami over the weekend. Following his inaugural role at Wingate, Dawson has experience as a running backs, WR and TE coach in addition to 14 years as an OC. Dawson comes to Miami with coaching experience in a Power Five program. The first Power Five job for Dawson was in West Virginia in 2011. Dawson was the WR coach for the Mountaineers in 2011. West Virginia elevated Dawson to Co-OC in 2012. In 2013 and 2014, Dawson was the OC and QB coach for West Virginia. Dawson left Morgantown to become the OC and QB coach at Kentucky in 2015. Dawson was the OC and WR coach at Southern Miss in 2016 and 2017. Gary Ferman of CaneSport reported this on Tuesday expect Dawson to include passing drafts with the airstrike in conjunction with the power spread Mario Cristobal prefers. The Miami offense will evolve under Dawson with the strength in the passing game at TE. Expect Tyler Van Dyke’s strengths to be leveraged more in 2023.

