BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma in the midst of TV sting controversy

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was caught in controversy on Tuesday after he allegedly revealed secret selection issues during a TV channel sting operation. Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India’s appearance in Australia’s T20 World Cup, was seen slandering players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the sting operation. Sharma also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting led by Zee News.

Sharma claimed many players are taking injections to speed up their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit. The former India pace bowler also claimed there was a disagreement between him and team management over Bumrah’s return from a stress fracture ahead of the T20I series against Australia in September.

Bumrah still remains out of action and is likely to miss the entire four-Test Border-Gavaskar series and the three-match ODI series after that.

Sharma also claimed that there was an ego battle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Sharma was unavailable for comment when PTI contacted her.

It is learned that the BCCI is investigating the matter as national selectors are bound by contract and are not allowed to speak to the media.

“It will be (BCCI Secretary) Jay’s (Shah) call about what Chetan’s future will be. The question is whether T20 skipper Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma want to sit in a selection meeting with Chetan knowing that he has let go of internal discussions,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured video of the day

UAE able to take on Melbourne as cricket venue: Tom Moody