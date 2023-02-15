Warner Robins hires Sams; off-season openings reached 76





On Tuesday, Apalachee defensive coordinator Mike Hancock was promoted to replace Tony Lotti, who became head coach at Seckinger in Gwinnett County. On Monday, Sandy Creeks Brett Garvin filed his retirement papers after leading the Patriots to the Class 3A championship. Garvin coached 22 seasons at Sandy Creek, the past six as head coach. Johns Creek has hired Cambridge defensive coordinator Jim Rowell to replace Drew Connell. The Gladiators were 2-8 in Connell’s lone season. Statesboro has hired North Forsyth offensive coordinator Matt Dobson to replace six-year coach Jeff Kaiser. Statesboro has not had a winning season since 2013. Paulding County has hired South Paulding coach Eric Sumo Robinson to replace Umbrah Brown, who left to coach at Central at Carroll County. Salem hired Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood to replace Jarrett Laws, who took the Central-Macon job. Efrem Hill has won a move at Discovery and is expected to take another job in the Gwinnett County school system. Here are the 75 openings with the former coaches with new coaches included if hired. Interim coaches as of 2022 who have been hired full-time, such as David Coleman of Cairo and Tony Glazer of Liberty County, are not included. School – Former coach (new coach if hired) Alexander Olten Downs Allatoona – Gary Varner Apalachee – Tony Lotti (new coach: Mike Hancock) Armuchee – Jeremy Green (new coach: Eric Belew) Berkmar-Cole Meyer Blessed Trinity – Tom Hall (new coach: Ed Dudley) Burke County – Eric Parker (new coach: Franklin Stephens) Campbell – Howie Decristofaro (new coach: Jeff Phillips) Centennial – Sean O’Sullivan Central (Carrollton) – Darius Smiley (new coach: Umbrah Brown) Central (Macon) – Joaquin Sample (new coach: Jarrett Laws) Central (Talbotton) – Chris Cowart (new coach: Andrew Hall) Chattahoochee – Mike Malone (new coach: Danny Carlisle) Chattahoochee County – Ryan McKenzie (new coach: Josh Jacobson) Chattooga – Shawn Peek (new coach: Roone Gable) Chestatee – Shaun Conley (new coach: Stuart Cunningham) Clarkston – Terrance Hughey Coahulla Creek – Danny Wilson (New Coach: Drew Carter) Collins Hill – Lenny Gregory (new coach: Drew Swick) Dacula – Casey Vogt (new coach: Reggie Stancil) Darlington-Tommy Can Discovery – Efrem Hill Dodge County – Ray Hardin Eagles Landing – Markus Brown Early County – Joel Harvin Fellowship Christian – Tim McFarlin (new coach: John Thompson) Forsyth Central – David Rooney (new coach: Chad Pickett) Franklin County – Parker Martin (new coach: Chuck Holland) GMC Prep – Lee Coleman Gordon Central – TJ Hamilton (New Coach: Lenny Gregory) Grayson – Adam Carter (New Coach: Santavious Bryant) Griffin – Rusty Easom (new coach: Clifford Fedd) Hawkinsville – Shane Williamson Jackson-Dary Myricks Jackson County – Rich McWhorter (new coach: Korey Mobbs) Jefferson County – JB Arnold (New Coach: Mario East) Johns Creek – Drew Connell (new coach: Jim Rowell) Johnson (Savannah) – Kenderrick Bonner Lowndes – Zach Grage (new coach: Adam Carter) ML King – Deante Lamar (new coach: Joel Kight) McEachern – Franklin Stephens Metter – Rodney Garvin (new coach: Lee Shaw) New Manchester – Cedric Jackson Newton – Camiel Grant (New Coach: Josh Skelton) North Gwinnett – Bill Stewart (new coach: Eric Godfree) North Springs-Jeff Phillips Northside (Warner Robins) – Chad Alligood (new coach: Ben Bailey) Park View – Eric Godfree Paulding County – Umbrah Brown (new coach: Sumo Robinson) Peach County – Chad Campbell (new coach: Marquis Westbrook) Pebblebrook – Leroy Hood Pope – Tab Griffin (New Coach: Sean OSullivan) Putnam County – Shaun Pope (New Coach: Joel Harvin) Redan – Derek Vaughn (New coach: Damien Wimes) Ringgold – Robert Akins (new coach: Austin Crisp) Rockdale County – Lee Hannah Salem – Jarrett Laws (new coach: Leroy Hood) Sandy Creek – Brett Garvin Savannah-Michael Moore Seckinger – Aaron Hill (new coach: Tony Lotti) Shaw – Blair Harrison (new coach: Johnny Garner) South Paulding – Eric Sumo Robinson Southwest DeKalb – Damien Wimes Statesboro – Jeff Kaiser (new coach: Matt Dobson) Sumter County – Clifford Fedd Toombs County – Richie Marsh (new coach: Buddy Martin) Treutlen – Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins) Tri Cities – Cuevas Dargan Twiggs County – Irade Perry Vidalia – Jason Cameron (new coach: Rodney Garvin) Walker – Tom Evangelista (new coach: TJ Anderson) Warner Robins – Marquis Westbrook (New Coach: Shane Sams) Whitefield Academy – Coleman Joiner (New coach: Robert Walsh) Winder-Barrow – Ed Dudley Woodstock-Troy Hoff

