Two divers medal on day one of SEC Championships – Texas A&M Athletics





PDF Results| Central Championships BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 11 Texas A&M swim and dive team got off to a strong start at SEC Championships, earning a pair of diving medals and recording two NCAA A cuts in each of Tuesday night’s relay events at Aggieland. The men are currently in first place out of 10 teams with 229 points. Four of the five A&M divers hit their ticket in the 1-meter final, with the fifth just missing the cut but adding top-10 points. Victor Povzner claimed his first gold medal and made his second career journey to the podium, scoring 375.50 in the final. Rhett Hensley secured a spot on the podium with a score of 343.60 in third place. There were also points to earn for the Maroon & White Takuto Endo (342.45) on fourth and Allen Botgo in sixth (334.55), along with Kyle Sanchez ninth in prelims (296.45). This is the second consecutive season that the Maroon & White send two divers to the 1m podium. The divers totaled 129 points on the 1-meter, marking the most points in program history in a single event and the most points earned by an SEC diving team in a single event since the Aggies joined it prior to the 2013 championships. The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski , Andrew bridge , Connor Foote And Baylor Nelson clocked a top-five, NCAA A-cut time of 1:23.24 in the 200 individual medley relay. Swimming the fastest time of the season, the 800 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov Nelson, Gogulski and Colin Fuchs clocked in at 6:15.38, recording another top-five, A-cut time. Live results for the swimming portion of the competition can be found here and dive results can be found here. The meeting will be streamed on SEC Network+. Remaining schedule:

Wednesday February 15 Preliminary round 9.30 am

Final 5:30 PM 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1 Meter Thursday February 16 Preliminary round 9.30 am

Final 5:30 PM 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3 meters Friday February 17 Preliminary round 9.30 am

Final 5:30pm 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay Saturday February 18 Preliminary round 9.30 am

Final 5:30pm 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, men’s platform, 400 free relay Visit 12thman.com for more information on men’s swimming and diving at Texas A&M. Fans can keep up with the Aggies Facebook, Instagramand on Twitter by following @AggieswimDive.

