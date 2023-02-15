Alabama football: Nick Saban officially introduces new hires

Happy Tuesday everyone. Not much going on today, but Nick Saban officially announced his new hires yesterday.

We are delighted to bring in such a talented group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field, Saban said in a statement. Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a huge asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who add a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.

Much has been said about Steele and Rees, but Armstrong sounds like a dude who wants to stick around for a while.

Armstrong comes to Alabama after two years as the youngest coordinator in the FBS at Southern Miss. Before that, he was an inside linebackers coach under Billy Napier at Louisiana in 2020 and a defensive quality control coach under Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2019. Growing up in West Alabama, the opportunity to coach at the University of Alabama is a dream come true, Armstrong said in the press release. I admire what Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the long tradition and success of this program. I look forward to getting to work as we continue the legacy of success synonymous with Alabama football.

Austin is known as one of the brightest young defensive minds in the industry. Hopefully he can build a long career in Tuscaloosa.

We are rich, yall.

After reviewing financial filings filed with the NCAA by 11 of 13 public SEC schools, Alabama’s total income topped the league. It reported $214.4 million in revenue for the fiscal year spanning July 2021-June 2022. Georgia was the only other $200 million North with $203.0 million. Expanding beyond the league, only Ohio State’s $251.6 million in revenue surpassed Alabama’s with a few more heavyweights yet to report. Texas and Michigan outperformed Alabama in the latest pre-pandemic earnings rankings compiled by USA Today. Alabama took in $189.3 million in the fiscal year spanning the 2019-20 academic calendar, well below last year’s $214.4 million.

State your preferred vision on skewed social priorities here.

Nick Saban’s charisma is rarely lost in high school.

Q: Have you spoken to coach Nick Saban? A: Yes, he was the person who offered me. He’s a great guy. He’s as scary as he looks on TV. You know, the fact that he believes in me is really nice. Q: What did he say about your game? A: He just listed a lot of things like good hands, great speed, balance, body control, just like the super, super little things that only a coach like that would get.

Last, Christopher Walsh notes that Nate Oats doesn’t have to look far for advice about how to keep players on the ground while they’re at the top of the polls.

It’s nice to be [No.] 1, said oats. However, it really means nothing. It won’t help you win an SEC championship. Recognition, that’s what it’s all about. Coach Saban says it’s rat poison. We have to keep our boys locked up. He gets it, partly thanks to Saban, but his players don’t yet. There’s no way they could. But this week, the coach only needs to remind his players of one thing, the next game will be played on the same campus where football lost its No. 1 status last season and never regained it: No. 10 Tennessee.

We can’t give the critters that satisfaction, Nate.

That’s about it for now. Have a nice day.

Rolling tide.