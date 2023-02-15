Aggies Defeat WNMU to earn first win of the season





Next game: against Louisiana 17-02-2023 | All day February 17 (Fri) / all day in return for Louisiana History LAS CRUCES, NM The Aggies picked up their first win of the season and they did it in dominant fashion by beating state foe Western New Mexico 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon. After getting some quick wins in doubles, Jordan Fisher led the Aggies in singles as they racked up a trio of wins to clinch the game. DOUBLE Luca Fe D’Ostiani and Roko Stipetic teamed up for their first win as a duo by defeating Western New Mexico’s Paul Claussen and Javier Romero 6-1.

In the meantime, Jordan Fisher And Yehor Opanasenko got their team-best fourth win of the season after beating Patricio Larrea and Lachlan Rowing 6-3 to secure the double for the Crimson & White. SINGLE After playing in only his third singles game of the season, Patrick Lohman made quick work of his Mustang opponent as he defeated Paul Claussen 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 5 spot.

For the second game in a row, Head Coach Carlos Vargas placed senior Jordan Fisher at the number 1 position and for the second consecutive game it paid off. Visser defeated WNMU’s Javier Romero 6-3, 6-3 to pick up his third singles win of the season.

Finally, Luca Fé D’Ostiani secured the Aggies’ third singles victory and their fourth point of the game as he dismantled Brendan Lock by a score of 6-4, 6-0.

On the verge of the clinch, Henry Lynum also had a one-set lead while Roko Stipetic had just forced a third set and Yehor Opanasenko was looking to do the same. NEXT ONE The Aggies head to the southernmost tip of Texas this weekend to prepare to compete in the HEB Tournament of Champions on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi campus on Friday and Saturday. ++NM state++

