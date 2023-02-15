No. 5 Illini pulls away for victory at Hal Williams Collegiate





MOBILE, ala. The No. 5-ranked Fighting Illini impressively captured the teams title at the Hal Williams Collegiate on Tuesday, finishing with the team’s lowest round of the season to pull away for a 13-stroke win. “I thought we played really well from tee to green, and stayed that way all game,” head coach said Mike Klein of the team’s championship effort to open the spring schedule. “It was very solid from the start. It was a solid team performance all week and it was great to finish a tournament like we did today. It’s always important to get out and out in the last round push when you’re ahead.” I was very proud of the boys for doing that. We returned very few shots today. ” The Illini finished with a 54-hole total of 816 (-36), capped by a closing 270 (-14), to earn the fourth-lowest 54-hole team score in program history and the team’s best mark in four seasons since posting a 215 (-37) at the 2019 Hawkeye Invitational. “This shows us what this team can do,” Small added. “It’s been a productive week. They’ve been working hard for the last two or three weeks – we’ve trained a lot and I was happy with the way they came out and played confidently, and played golf very efficiently. Today, the way we played over the trajectory we combined for just one bogey over our last six holes to close out the tournament was impressive. All five Illini in the scoring lineup finished in the top 12 in the 84-player field, but it was the adjustments and resulting scores in the final round of the fifth-year senior Tommy Kuhl and sophomores Jackson Buchanan that led to the Illini’s decisive finish. “We put in a lot of good individual performances,” said Small. “They all played solid golf all week. Tommy made some adjustments and had a great last round. I told him and Jackson, when you’re trying to win a team event, and you have individuals coming out and shooting those gum scores we’re talking over — two of those — is a big deal. And that’s why we pulled away today. So for Tommy to do that and finish second, and for Jackson to finish fourth, and both come from behind, was good to see You need that in team golf.” Kuhl’s closing 65 (-6) tied his career-low for a single round, helping him climb nine places on the individual standings to take a share of second place, the first runner-up in his collegiate career. He finished 203 (-10), also setting a career-best 54-hole position during his time as Illini. Likewise, Buchanan shot a closing 66 (-5), his lowest in a three-round collegiate event, and beat his lowest tournament total by seven strokes with a 205 (-8) to tie fifth-year senior total. Matthew Besard (68-68-69). Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished one stroke behind Buchanan and Besard in a tie for sixth place while a junior Pierce Hunt ended a shot outside the top 10 in a tie for 12e. individual competitors Nico Lang (T19) and Jerry Ji (T25) gave the Illini seven golfers in the top 25 on the individual leaderboard, while freshmen Ryan Voois closed his Illinois debut with a tie for 63ed. NEXT ONE The Illini return to the track February 26-28 with a tough test at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, in Las Vegas, Nev. Organized by UNLV, the event annually draws a large number of championship-level programs to test themselves on challenging desert track.

