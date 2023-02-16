Connect with us

Sports

1765 Cricket Hollow Dr, Austin, TX 78758 – MLS 2532990

1765 Cricket Hollow Dr, Austin, TX 78758 – MLS 2532990

 


Full property details for 1765 Cricket Hollow Dr

General

  • Rent: $2,450
  • Status: Active
  • Type: Single family
  • MLS ID: 2532990
  • Updated: Today (2/15/2023)
  • Added: Today

Rental information

  • Lease/rental term: Negotiable
  • Rental conditions: Negotiable
  • max. Lease (months): 12
  • min lease (months): 12

Interior

  • Interior Features: Ceiling Fan(s), Granite Counters, Utility Room, Main Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Smart Thermostat
  • Number of fireplaces: 1
  • Fireplace(s): Gas block, living room
  • Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Extractor Fan, Freestanding Cooker, Washing Machine, Boiler-Gas
  • Design: Unfurnished
  • Flooring: Carpet, laminate, tiles

Rooms

Bathrooms

  • Total number of bathrooms: 2
  • Full bathrooms: 2

Bedrooms

  • Total number of bedrooms: 3
  • Bedrooms Main: 3

Other rooms

  • Kitchen: Gran Cnt, Main
  • The laundry: Laundry room

Extra information

  • Security Safety: Security system
  • Other possibilities: No

Exterior

  • Exterior Features: Private garden
  • Deck/terrace: Back porch

Parking

  • Garage: Yes
  • Covered areas: 2
  • Total number of rooms: 2
  • Parking functions: Garage overlooks front

Place

  • Area: 2n
  • District: Travis
  • Subdivision: Quail Hollow Sec 01
  • Driving Directions: From IH-35, go west on W Braker Lane, left on Sage Hollow, right on Cricket Hollow and the property will be on the right.
  • Direction faces: SW

School information

  • Elem School District: Pflugerville ISD
  • Middle School District: Pflugerville ISD
  • High School District: Pflugerville ISD
  • Primary school: River Oak
  • Secondary school: West view
  • Secondary school: John B Connally

Community

  • Number of pets: 2
  • Pet Restrictions: Cats OK, dogs OK, large dogs, maximum size

Heating & Cooling

  • Cooling Type: Central air
  • Heating type: Central

Utilities

  • Sewer: Public sewer
  • Water: Public
  • Utility Description: Electricity available, internet cable, natural gas available
  • Measurement: Electric separately, gas separately

Structural information

  • Exterior Const.: Masonry Partially
  • Foundation: Plate
  • Roof: Compound
  • Windows: Blinds, double glazing, mosquito nets
  • Disabled access: No
  • Square meter: 1,309
  • Living area: 1,309 square feet of Ft.
  • Construction year: 1979

Additional structures

Many features

  • Property view: No
  • Lot Size (acres): 0.1515
  • Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 6,599.34
  • Lot features: Back yard, front yard
  • Lot description: Back yard, front yard
  • Fencing (Description): Privacy

Water features

Financial considerations

  • Lot price per square meter ft.: $.37
  • Deposit: $2,450
  • Pet deposit: $300
  • Tenant pays: All utilities

Disclosures and Reports

  • Compensation brokerage buyers: 30%
  • Available documents: Not available
  • Property ID: 2501502080000

Arranged by Keller Williams Real Estate

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/tx/austin/1765-cricket-hollow-dr/pid_52352205/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: