1765 Cricket Hollow Dr, Austin, TX 78758 – MLS 2532990





Full property details for 1765 Cricket Hollow Dr General Rent: $2,450

$2,450 Status: Active

Active Type: Single family

Single family MLS ID: 2532990

2532990 Updated: Today (2/15/2023)

Today (2/15/2023) Added: Today Rental information Lease/rental term: Negotiable

Negotiable Rental conditions: Negotiable

Negotiable max. Lease (months): 12

12 min lease (months): 12 Interior Interior Features: Ceiling Fan(s), Granite Counters, Utility Room, Main Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Smart Thermostat

Ceiling Fan(s), Granite Counters, Utility Room, Main Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Smart Thermostat Number of fireplaces: 1

1 Fireplace(s): Gas block, living room

Gas block, living room Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Extractor Fan, Freestanding Cooker, Washing Machine, Boiler-Gas

Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Extractor Fan, Freestanding Cooker, Washing Machine, Boiler-Gas Design: Unfurnished

Unfurnished Flooring: Carpet, laminate, tiles Rooms Total number of bathrooms: 2

2 Full bathrooms: 2 Total number of bedrooms: 3

3 Bedrooms Main: 3 Kitchen: Gran Cnt, Main

Gran Cnt, Main The laundry: Laundry room Extra information Security Safety: Security system

Security system Other possibilities: No Exterior Exterior Features: Private garden

Private garden Deck/terrace: Back porch Parking Garage: Yes

Yes Covered areas: 2

2 Total number of rooms: 2

2 Parking functions: Garage overlooks front Place Area: 2n

2n District: Travis

Travis Subdivision: Quail Hollow Sec 01

Quail Hollow Sec 01 Driving Directions: From IH-35, go west on W Braker Lane, left on Sage Hollow, right on Cricket Hollow and the property will be on the right.

From IH-35, go west on W Braker Lane, left on Sage Hollow, right on Cricket Hollow and the property will be on the right. Direction faces: SW School information Elem School District: Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD Middle School District: Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD High School District: Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD Primary school: River Oak

River Oak Secondary school: West view

West view Secondary school: John B Connally Community Number of pets: 2

2 Pet Restrictions: Cats OK, dogs OK, large dogs, maximum size Heating & Cooling Cooling Type: Central air

Central air Heating type: Central Utilities Sewer: Public sewer

Public sewer Water: Public

Public Utility Description: Electricity available, internet cable, natural gas available

Electricity available, internet cable, natural gas available Measurement: Electric separately, gas separately Structural information Exterior Const.: Masonry Partially

Masonry Partially Foundation: Plate

Plate Roof: Compound

Compound Windows: Blinds, double glazing, mosquito nets

Blinds, double glazing, mosquito nets Disabled access: No

No Square meter: 1,309

1,309 Living area: 1,309 square feet of Ft.

1,309 square feet of Ft. Construction year: 1979 Additional structures Many features Property view: No

No Lot Size (acres): 0.1515

0.1515 Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 6,599.34

6,599.34 Lot features: Back yard, front yard

Back yard, front yard Lot description: Back yard, front yard

Back yard, front yard Fencing (Description): Privacy Water features Financial considerations Lot price per square meter ft.: $.37

$.37 Deposit: $2,450

$2,450 Pet deposit: $300

$300 Tenant pays: All utilities Disclosures and Reports Compensation brokerage buyers: 30%

30% Available documents: Not available

Not available Property ID: 2501502080000 Arranged by Keller Williams Real Estate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/tx/austin/1765-cricket-hollow-dr/pid_52352205/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos