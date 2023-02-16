Black Caps v England: Live Cricket Updates – Day One of the First Test at Bay Oval





Tim Southee from New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

All the test cricket action between the Black Caps and England. Everything you need to know ahead of the first Test between the Black Caps and England. Scheme New Zealand v England, from 2pm, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. First Session – 2-4pm. Tea 4-4:20 pm Second session – 4:20 pm – 6:20 pm. Dinner 6:20 pm – 7:00 pm Last session – 7pm – 9pm Cricket is back! Advertisement Advertise with NZME. It’s February 16 and the official home test season is ready to begin! The Black Caps and England go head-to-head in a two Test series, starting at Bay Oval with a pink ball test. The second test begins on February 24 at New Zealand’s main oval, the Basin Reserve. A little bit has changed about this Black Caps side since their last home test against South Africa almost a year ago. They have gone almost a year without a win, their latest victory coming in the first Test against the Proteas last February. Since then they lost three tests to England and drew twice in Pakistan. Tim Southee is captain for his first official home series, making the big decisions on the field and when to declare. Trent Boult is no longer eligible for test selection after failing to take a centralized contract with New Zealand Cricket, while Kyle Jamieson is also out of the series following a stress fracture in his back, which derails his comeback with a back injury. Matt Henry will miss the first test while waiting for his child to be born. But what they lack in bowlers they make up for in batsmen who seem to find test cricket far too easy. New Zealand still has a strong top six in the reliable as ever Kane Williamson (test average of 53.83) new duo of Devon Conway (54.76) and Daryl Mitchell (58.35) along with Tom Blundell (42.61 ), Tom Latham (41.91), Henry Nicholl (37.94) that should be 300 runs on the board. Reliable pair England has a lot of fire and it stands with two old hands, right hand to be precise. Stuart Broad and James Anderson first played together 15 years ago in the same Test against the Black Caps in the Basin Reserve, taking 10 wickets between them as England won by 126 (one of the Broads casualties was one BB McCullum). Together they combine for 1241 test wickets as Anderson (675) moves closer to Shane Warnes 708 for second on the all-time list. Something to note. Anderson has sacked Kane Williamson seven times in tests, four of them by a deficit. Recent history says The two teams took on a three-Test series in England last June, which the hosts won 3-0. They last met at Bay Oval in 2019 with the Black Caps winning by an innings and 65 runs. BJ Watling (now retired) scored 205 and Mitchell Santner (not in current squad) made 126 as the Black Caps made 615 for nine declared. Neil Wagner (he’s playing today!) finished the match with eight wickets. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Since McCullum took over as Test coach, England have won nine tests out of ten. teams Black Caps (likely XI): 1 Tom Latham, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Tim Southee (capt), 9 Neil Wagner, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Blair Tickner. England (probably XI): 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Stuart Broad, 11 James Anderson. Form Last five games: Advertisement Advertise with NZME. New Zealand LLLDD England WWWWW Referees Aleem Dar, Chris Gaffaney. Odds (TAB) New Zealand – $2.50, Draw – $4.45, England – $2.11 Advertisement Advertise with NZME. How to watch The Herald will provide live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport. The match will be broadcast and streamed live on Spark Sport and the Spark Sport app. The ACC will cover every ball live on Spark Sport every day from 2pm. Text Cricket to 3236 for a link to the coverage. Dylan Cleaver and Andrew Alderson’s BYC podcast opening partnership will also be reviewing the game each day which will be available at nzherald.co.nz. Watch every game of the Black Caps v England series live Spark Sports

