Sports
Ohio State cancels home-and-home football series with Washington
Ohio State has dropped a prominent non-conference home-and-home series from future football schedules.
OSU announced on Wednesday that it has canceled its two scheduled games with Washington. The Buckeyes would travel to Seattle to face the Huskies in 2024 before hosting the return game in Columbus in 2025. Now neither encounter will take place.
As a result of the cancellation, Ohio State will pay Washington $500,000 as stipulated in the previously agreed contract between the two schools. That fine must be paid by February 2025 at the latest.
We initiated the cancellation, said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith. I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and athletic director Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult decision to make.
Smith said canceling the Washington game in 2024 will allow Ohio State to add an eighth home game. Ohio State has six home games scheduled for 2023.
As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, giving us the opportunity to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent, Smith said.
Could another trip to the West Coast be in the offing for the state of Ohio in 2024?
The 2024 season is the first year that both UCLA and USC are members of the Big Ten, meaning those schools can be included in the OSU schedule that season. If a road game featuring one of those schools is part of Ohio State’s 2024 schedule, the Buckeyes would have had to travel to the West Coast twice if the Washington game had been held on the schedule.
The Big Tens 2024 schedule will not be revealed until October. In addition, the College Football Playoff will be expanded to 12 teams in 2024.
Ohio State has scheduled non-conference home games against Southern Mississippi and Western Michigan for the 2024 season, but now has an opening for another non-conference home game that could take place on September 7 or 14.
In 2025, Ohio State has scheduled non-conference home games with Texas (August 30) and UConn (October 18). With Washington’s return visit off the books, OSU has a non-conference opening for September 6 or 13, 2025.
Ohio State’s visit to Texas to complete their house-and-house is scheduled for the 2026 season. Ohio State also has future series scheduled with Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon.
Washington “deeply disappointed” with Ohio State’s decision
The home-and-home series between Ohio State and Washington was agreed in April 2017.
Cohen, Washington’s athletic director, said the school is deeply disappointed by Ohio State’s decision.
We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation will not be able to see these two games with Ohio State. Everyone has been circling these dates for several years and we looked forward to these opportunities to take on the Buckeyes, Cohen said.
Washington now only has non-conference games scheduled with Weber State and Eastern Michigan in 2024 and Colorado State and UC Davis in 2025.
We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one, Cohen said.
With Ohio State off the schedule, Washington has not scheduled a non-conference game with a Power Five opponent until Michigan hosts in 2028. Michigan was scheduled to visit Husky Stadium in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW then traveled to Ann Arbor in 2021 as initially planned.
