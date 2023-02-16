One last skate for a pick-up hockey game that started four decades ago

Comment on this story Remark

Steven Sharpe entered the pick-up hockey game the year it began at Fort Dupont Ice Arena, and he kept going back to that ice. On that ice he held his bachelor party, where he had to lug champagne with his hockey gear. That ice is where he stood when his late brother-in-law told a presidential candidate to pass the puck or he wouldn’t get his vote.

On that ice, he watched young fathers who played in the game transform into older fathers whose grown children played alongside them.

It’s amazing to think I’ve been going to this game for 44 years, Sharpe said one morning recently.

The pick-up hockey game that the the late William Bill Wellington started in 1979 has in some ways become its own Washington institution. It has seen lawyers, realtors, chefs, government employees and, for a brief moment, John F. Kerry play. When Sharpe joined the game, he was working as an intern at his medical residency at George Washington University Hospital. He is now a 72-year-old retired emergency room doctor who still plays when he can.

In recent weeks, an injury has kept Sharpe from skating. But on Wednesday he appeared on the ice rink. He didn’t want to miss that day. It was the last time he and other players would be on that ice together. That morning they took part in their last skate at Fort Dupont, which closes for a while construction project which is expected to last at least a few years.

A few years may not seem like a lot of time, but when it breaks a tradition of more than four decades, it brings nostalgia and uncertainty. It forces people to think about what was and what could change.

I don’t know if I’ll ever skate Fort Dupont again. I definitely plan on skating there again, but you never know because when I’m 75 it will open again, Sharpe said. He remembered talking to another older player. He said to me, we’re never coming back here, Steve. I said, Well, look.

In Washington, where dividing lines are easy to find, the pickup game has become a unique unifier. Each week it brings together players ranging in age from under 30 to over 70. That lifetime experience would be hard to find on a track or field in the region. The players know that and appreciate that. They describe what they have created using words like special and beautiful.

It’s one of the reasons I stayed in town, said Ross Koenig, who is 39 and lives on Capitol Hill.

Koenig grew up in the region and skated on the Fort Dupont ice rink as a child. About six years ago, he began to appear there in the mornings, and eventually the group invited him to play with them.

Where else can I be a real kid with people decades older than me? Koenig said. When you’re on the ice, you just forget what’s happening during the day. Politics is thrown out the window. Economic status is thrown out the window. And the best thing for me is that age is thrown out the window.

He added: I’m going to miss that.

The group plans to play in a Maryland arena temporarily, but there’s no telling how many players will consistently make that commute and stay in the game when it returns to the renovated DC rink. Koenig said it will be difficult for him to get there in the morning and back home in time to take his three young children to school.

Kevin Klym, who is 48, said he expects other players with young families and jobs in DC to face similar challenges. But he and other players are also determined to try to keep the tradition going for as long as possible.

It made such a deep impression on me and the beauty of it is so amazing that I want to make sure this is passed on like the guys before we passed it on, said Klym. I also have a hidden desire to maybe let my child play with me in the game.

Klym’s son attends Gonzaga College High School, which has also used the Fort Dupont arena to play hockey. After all, the game of retrieval is just one way individuals in the region have formed connections to that ice. Many people have their own stories about what the rink has meant to them.

This hockey coach saved lives for decades. Let’s save his ice cream.

It’s a beacon of light in a tough part of town that really helps a lot of kids, Klym said. The building is clearly in need of renovation. He and other players do not deny that. But they spoke with nostalgia about even the rough parts of it. Other people come in and say, This place is a mess. Yes, it’s a mess, but it’s our mess.

Rob Healy, who is 70, has been skating with the group for over three decades. He credits the game with leading to lifelong friendships, bringing at least one couple together (women have occasionally joined), and sometimes helping players find work. After he quit his job on the hill, a fellow player put him in touch with the American Public Transit Association, where he worked for more than 30 years.

The amazing thing is that we held on, Healy said of the game. It somehow held together.

He said the age range of players works themselves out on the ice. They play no-check hockey, which limits body contact and injuries. They also hold three games a week at varying levels of intensity.

This sounds boring, but it’s a really good group of people playing a really good game, Sharpe said. We watch each other.

On the occasion of the closure of the ice rink, he wrote a poem entitled Ode to the game. On Wednesday he read it to his fellow players.

The poem opens with a description of how Wellington, after deciding to start the game, put together a crew that found a home in Fort Dupont, which felt old even when it was new. It had broken toilets, cold showers and empty vending machines. It also had, Sharpe wrote, the best ice cream in town, hard and oh-so-fast. It remained so smooth now, it would last for hours.

The poem ends with these lines:

So now that the ice rink is closing, it’s finally had its time

It is also almost my conclusion of this far too long rhyme

One last thought for all of you wherever we may play