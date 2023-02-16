India beat Australia in the ICC cricket rankings to claim first place for all formats, and then

Connect with us

On 15 February, India overtook Pat Cummins’ Australia to take first place in the ICC Test rankings, making them the top-ranked team in all three formats of the game. India, who had already established themselves as the top T20 team, surpassed New Zealand 3-0 in January to take first place in ODIs.

But. the achievement was temporary, as India returned to second in the Test rankings soon after, trailing only Australia. In the test ranking, India (115) is 11 points behind Australia (126).

Following his eight-wicket performance against Australia at Nagpur, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved into second position in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings.

Ashwinr ensured India a surprise victory for the third day tea by taking 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match. The 36-year-old seasoned off-spinner is in contention to regain the top spot for the first time since 2017 as he is 21 rating points behind Cummins.

In the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the match award. It helped Jadeja, who was out for about five months with a knee injury, move up to 16th.

Jadeja did most of the damage on the first day with 5/47, including coveted wickets from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, while Ashwin improved in what ended up being the final session of the Test. Then, in the second Australian innings, Jadeja took 2/34. Australia was dismissed for just 91 runs.

The spinning duo chased Australia in the first Test sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings of 132 runs in three days. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined since September with a stress fracture in his lower back, is fifth in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma has been rewarded in the Test batting rankings after his match-defining century in Nagpur. He moved up two positions to eighth. After Australia’s first innings ended with a total of 177 runs, Rohit stepped into the crease. With a confident 120, he turned the wicket into something almost manageable and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Rohit, with 786 runs) is right behind Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (789), who is the only other Indian batsman in the top 10. seventh.

Australian Marnus Labuschagne leads the hit list and sits comfortably at number one with 921 runs. He is followed by Steve Smith (897) and Babar Azam (862).

The second Test between India and Australia will be played in New Delhi from February 17.

