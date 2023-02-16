ESPN shares what the floor and ceiling of Michigan football are for 2023





Michigan football will have great expectations as the 2023 football season arrives. For starters, the Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons. In addition, corn and blue dominated rival Ohio State two times in a row and Michigan has made the College Football Playoff in both 2021 and 2022. While the Wolverines lost to Georgia (2021) and TCU (2022) in the semifinals, the bottom line that Michigan had the talent and the will to get there two times in a row. Buy Wolverines tickets ESPN had already named the Wolverines the No. 3 team in the country entering 2023 in the preseason top 25. Georgia And ohio state. On Wednesday, Connelly and ESPN wrote about the floors, ceilings and biggest variables around every top-25 team in 2023. When it comes to the No. 3 ranked Wolverines, the ceiling is pretty simple: another undefeated 12-0 season. According to ESPN, the floor for Michigan would be 9-3 – assuming it loses to Ohio State, Penn State, and either Minnesota or Michigan State. According to the article, the Wolverines have a 46% chance of finishing the 2023 campaign 11-1 or better. But what is the biggest variable for the corn and blue 2023? Connelly believes it all has to do with the pass rush. Largest Variable: Pass quickly. The third of the three teams in the “12-0 to 9-3” series has something the others don’t: an incumbent quarterback (JJ McCarthy). They will have one of the most experienced teams also in the country. There’s a lot to like. But the Wolverines’ 2022 pass rush was just okay, not great, and now they need to replace edge rusher Mike Morris. Between Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart and some youngsters, Michigan will have to find some players that not only match last year’s bag production, but increase it. In 2022, Michigan was ranked 19th in the nation with 37 sacks in the year. But the Wolverines will be without their top two pocket leaders for the past year. Mike Morris led the team with 7.5 sacks and Eyabi Okie, who switched, has 4.5 sacks. The Wolverines will be looking for Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore, Jaylen Harrell and Josaiah Stewart to all leave in 2023.

