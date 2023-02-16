Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced to 19 days in jail for sexually assaulting a teen he taught – Post Bulletin





ROCHESTER A former tennis coach at the Rochester Athletic Club has been sentenced to 19 days in jail at a Wednesday February 15, 2023 hearing in Olmsted County District Court for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old woman he was teaching in 2018. Bradley John Dorsher, 40, of Brandon, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to an amended count of felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of an August 2022 plea deal that rejected a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a felony reduced count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct behaviour. District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered a stay of the hearing, in accordance with the plea agreement. She also ordered Dorsher to attend a sex offender program, register as a predatory offender, and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles. Dorsher will also be supervised for two years. If Dorsher successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, although the court reserves the right to send him to prison if he violates his probation. A former friend of Dorsher’s filed a letter to the court asking for the maximum sentence and telling of Dorsher’s alleged abuse towards her in 2018. Several parents of young people Dorsher has coached over the years filed letters of support for him in court expressing shock at his allegations, denying that he had sexually assaulted their children and questioning what these allegations might do to his reputation . As part of the plea deal, Dorsher was forced to admit the facts of the case surrounding his 2018 sexual assault of the minor. Dorsher currently owns Lakes Area Tennis in Alexandria, Minnesota. Students can book private lessons with Dorsher, according to their website. Screenshot of the landing page for Lakes Area Tennis where students can sign up for private lessons with Bradley John Dorsher. Dorsher pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old woman he coached at the Rochester Athletic Club in 2018. According to the criminal indictment: The minor’s mother first reported the sexual assault to the Rochester Police Department in June 2020 after her daughter revealed the misconduct to her. As of 2017, Dorsher made several sexually explicit comments to the youngster and began grooming her over the course of about a year while playing tennis with her. The assaults began in the spring of 2018 and continued throughout the summer. The club’s director of human resources told a Rochester Police detective that they had received a complaint of verbal harassment towards Dorsher’s youngster in August 2020. Dorsher admitted to making some of the comments. Dorsher told the same investigator that he resigned after the complaint.

