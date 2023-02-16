The Brazilian beats the Chinese at his own game of table tennis

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) Yao Ming graced the NBA’s marquees for a decade, making basketball increasingly popular in China.

Table tennis needs the opposite: a striking underdog to divert attention from China. Hugo Calderano fits the profile.

He is from Brazil. Table tennis is largely invisible there, having beaten many of the top Chinese players and speaking seven languages, including Chinese; a player to increase the appeal of the game.

This is probably one of the biggest issues we need to address, says Steve Dainton, CEO of the ITTF, the global sports governing body. He described the Chinese dominance of the game as a situation that has been on our mind for a long time.

I feel like Hugo is part of that change, and it’s been very positive, especially when it comes to China, Dainton added.

Calderano is No. 5 in the sports ranking, he reached No. 3 a year ago, and he has beaten many of the top Chinese, including No. 1 Fan Zhendong.

If I get my shots right, I have a great chance of winning, even against the best Chinese, he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Calderano grew up in Rio de Janeiro, his coach and support team are French and he lives in Germany. He speaks Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and German and can communicate in Italian and of course in Chinese.

While playing in Japan this month, he was asked if he was trying to add an eighth language.

Not at the moment, he replied.

He has a very unusual profile, said Calderano coach Jean-Ren Mounie. We joke that Hugo looks a bit like a skier from Ethiopia or Congo.

Chinese players have won 90% of Olympic table tennis gold medals, and it is the country’s unofficial pastime. Men have won six of the last seven singles gold medals, and women have won every singles gold medal since the sport was introduced at the Summer Games in 1988.

China and table tennis have been synonymous since Ping-Pong Diplomacy opened relations between the United States and China just over 50 years ago.

However, China did not invent it. This was 19th century England, where the board game was known as whiff whaff and played on dining tables with wine corks shaped like balls. Books or cigar boxes were the net and stiff rugs may have been the first rackets or paddles.

Dainton wants China to sacrifice some of its medal dominance and instead focus on international development, sharing expertise and financial gain.

They are so technically advanced and most people don’t have the knowledge, he said. Now it’s time for them to share their knowledge.

Dainton, a Chinese-speaking Australian, said he spoke about Chinese supremacy in the sport with Liu Guoliang, president of the China Table Tennis Association and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

He (Liu) is very excited about developing international stars, because even for China it is important that the sport remains relevant and strong outside of China, Dainton said.

Mounie coached Calderano for ten years and describes his game as stronger, faster and tighter.

It’s in my nature as a person and an athlete to be very aggressive all the time. I want to impose my game and dominate my opponent, said Calderano.

Table tennis exists in two worlds. Recreational play is widely practiced. And there’s the elite version that’s followed all over Asia and homes in Europe; lightning strikes, restless players and a small table to increase speed.

Calderano varies the attack. A serve, a high throw that goes up 10 feet, is followed by a very low throw. He almost crouched under the edge of the table to begin serving and, like many players, constantly scrubbed the table to remove imaginary debris. A sweaty hand dries in a corner near the net.

Hugo is the strongest player in the world, says French player Simon Gauzy to sports newspaper LEquipe. He is super aggressive all the time. When it works, it’s unstoppable.

Calderano’s agility goes beyond table tennis and languages. He holds a personal best of solving the Rubik’s cube in 5.61 seconds, just 2 seconds off what is listed as the world record by the World Cube Association.

His father and mother Marcos Calderano and Elisa Borges, both teachers, took him to a local club. He left Rio at age 14 to train near Sao Paulo, moved to France at age 16 and, after returning to Brazil for a few years to treat an injury, moved to Germany.

Hugo’s ambition is to be on top of the world, and that means beating the Chinese because they are the best, Mounie said. The emotion he puts into his game is very special, he always tries to impose his game.

Calderano described China’s top four players as a lot better.

Then they have a lot of other players who are only one level below who are also strong and very dangerous, but don’t have the consistency of the top guys, he said.

Dainton, the CEO, said he expects the Chinese to win gold again at the Paris Olympics next year. But he can dream. Calderano reached the last 16 in Rio 2016 and reached the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

We need those magical moments when there are surprises, he said. Yes, of course, if we had an American, a Canadian, I would say an Australian, it would be a huge, huge story.

Or a Brazilian.

