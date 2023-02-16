Rovman Powell and Shai Hope confirmed as new West Indies white-ball Captains





I hope to lead the ODI team and Powell lead the T20I team starting with the West Indies tour of South Africa ST JOHNS, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced Shai Hope as the new captain of the West Indies Mens One-Day International (ODI) team and Rovman Powell as the new captain of the West Indies Mens T20 International (T20I) team . Hope, the wicket-keeper/batsman and Powell, the batting all-rounder, will take over from Nicholas Pooran, who stepped down last November following the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia. The first assignments for both captains will be the upcoming tour of South Africa in March, where the West Indies will meet the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20Is from March 16-28, following two matches in the ICC World Test Championship. Each captain will be heavily involved in strategy and planning leading up to the next ICC World Tournaments. In ODI cricket, the West Indies are likely to need to qualify for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe in June. In T20I cricket, the West Indies will host the next ICC T20 World Cup with the USA in June 2024. Hope is selected as ODI captain after demonstrating strong leadership on and off the pitch, experiencing the vice-captain role over a number of series since 2019. He became vice-captain for a second time in June 2022 and played his 100th ODI for the West Indies against India in July last year. Hope has played 104 ODIs and was recently selected in the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2022. hope said:

CWI’s roster panel recommended Powell as captain of the T20I, citing his proven leadership acumen and tactical ability as he acted as the vice-captain of the West Indies T20I and as captain for Jamaica in 2022 with double success in both regional competitions. He led Jamaica by first winning the Caribbean Premier League with the Tallawahs in September before leading the Jamaica Scorpions to the CG United Super50 Cup title in November. Powell said:

Match schedule in South Africa February 21 to 24: Against South Africa Invitational XI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni February 28 to March 4: 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion March 8-12: 2nd Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg Thursday 16 March: 1st ODI in Buffalo Park, East London (day/night) Saturday 18 March: 2nd ODI in Buffalo Park, East London (day/night) Tuesday 21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Saturday March 25: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion Sunday March 26: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion Tuesday 28 March: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)

