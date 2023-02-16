Oregon Ducks football player arrested, fired from team





An Oregon football player was arrested Wednesday morning on charges including two felonies, and was immediately released from the team by coach Dan Lanning, according to a statement from the university’s athletic department. Traeshon Holden, 21, a wide receiver who moved to Oregon from Alabama in December, was arrested by Eugene police and incarcerated at the Lane County Jail on charges of alleged unlawful use of a weapon, coercion and endangerment. The first two charges are misdemeanor and the third is misdemeanor. As of late Wednesday, Holden was still in custody and has not yet been charged. It is the paper’s policy not to identify arrested individuals until they have been taken to court, but credits Holden to the university that publicly named him and announced his resignation from the team. Police responded to a brawl outside an apartment around noon on Wednesday. The Eugene Police Department log shows the address as 550 Pearl St., where Gordon Lofts is located. Police say Holden had a firearm and threatened to shoot after one of the two bystanders intervened in the fight. As officers entered the building, Holden descended the stairs. Police say Holden followed officers’ orders when they arrested him. Officers found a firearm in the home. In a statement released by Oregon’s athletic department, Lanning said Holden was no longer a member of the program. “We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden and he has been fired from our team,” Lanning said. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will hold everyone accountable for meeting our expectations.” Holden, whose arrest was first reported by On3, entered his fourth-year junior season and at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, was expected to give the Ducks a big, talented pass-catching option facing Troy Franklin. Register-Guard reporter Megan Banta contributed to this report. Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email to[email protected]. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe for unlimited access and support local journalism.

