Renee Ferguson struggled in ‘toxic’ work environment and stole thousands to ‘punish’ Cricket Tasmania, court hears
The woman implicated in the Tim Paine sexting scandal claims she stole money from Cricket Tasmania, in part because she struggled in a toxic work environment and wanted the organization to “punish in some way”.
Most important points:
- Renee Ferguson worked at Cricket Tasmania from August 2015 until her resignation in December 2017
- The court heard that she pocketed money from corporate memberships on a number of occasions
- Ferguson will be sentenced in early March
Renee Ferguson, 49, has admitted to stealing $5,600 from Cricket Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes over several months.
Ferguson worked at Cricket Tas reception from August 2015 until her resignation in December 2017.
The court heard she was responsible for handling the company’s memberships, and on a number of occasions in late 2017, she pocketed the money herself.
Some of the thefts were captured on CCTV.
She also enrolled herself and her family members in Cricket Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes memberships without paying for them.
But the court heard it wasn’t the first time Ferguson had stolen from an employer.
Prosecutor Andrew Tye told the court that Ferguson had previously received a 12-month suspended prison sentence for stealing more than $29,000 from a Hobart medical
He was suspended for two years on condition of good conduct.
Mr Tye told the court it was about six weeks later that she started stealing from Cricket Tasmania.
Ferguson reported ‘toxic work environment’
Ferguson’s attorney, Marcia Edwards, began her submissions by apologizing to Cricket Tasmania on Ferguson’s behalf.
“It is with absolute remorse that she apologizes for what happened,” said Ms Edwards.
Ms Edwards described Ferguson’s case as a “very unique situation given what has happened around this crime”.
She told the court that Ferguson moved to Victoria in 2019 because there was “a lot of media coverage of her and her job at Cricket Tasmania”.
“She left to alleviate the humiliation and shame inflicted on her and her children,” she told the court.
“She felt it would be better for them to move on their own because the media coverage of this issue and other issues related to Cricket Tasmania has been so overwhelming.”
Ms Edwards said Ferguson was going through a rough time when she started taking offense.
“She had been going through a divorce at the time and also decided to quit a 15-year job,” Ms Edwards told the court.
“[She went from] working in a very happy environment in the health system to a toxic work environment [at Cricket Tasmania] causing her to violate her sentence.
“She tells me she reported there was a toxic work environment at Cricket Tasmania… but it was ignored and she was penalized in relationship, leading to a performance review.”
Ms Edwards told the court she was also struggling mentally because of the divorce, and it was in this “whirlwind environment” that Ferguson found herself stealing from Cricket Tasmania.
“[Because] she thinks it’s a good idea or to punish Cricket Tasmania in some way,” she said.
‘Four years of madness’
Regarding the previous convictions for theft, Ms Edwards told the court that Ferguson “felt she was being underpaid for her duties at the medical centre”.
“[She] recklessly and stupidly decided to pay herself how much she was short.”
Ms Edwards likened it to “30 seconds of madness”, admitting that for Ferguson it was actually “four years of madness”.
She told the court that Ferguson had kept a “dignified silence” on matters involving Cricket Tasmania in recent years.
“She was offered 60 minutes, current affairs programs, Ms Ferguson has not spoken a word,” Ms Edwards told the court.
“She doesn’t want to talk about anything related to what’s in the media regarding this case.”
While urging Chief Magistrate Catherine Geason to consider community service or house arrest, Ms Edwards told the court that Ferguson had managed to build a new life in Victoria.
She said Ferguson was now in paid employment and her current employers know about her history and trust her completely.
“The woman who committed these acts and the woman sitting next to me today is not the woman who manifested herself between 2014 and 2017,” she told the court.
Ferguson will be sentenced in early March.
