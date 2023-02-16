Marty Walsh’s new hockey rink has sparked controversy in the penalty area

In The American Prospect, Robert Kuttner writes that Walsh blindsided the White House, senior Labor Department officials, and his closest allies in the labor movement with his decision to leave. Worse, according to Kuttner, Walsh got the offer because of his close ties to Boston Bruins owner and NHL chairman Jeremy Jacobs, who has donated thousands of dollars to Walsh’s campaign committees over the years. As Kuttner sees it, that not only puts Walsh on the wrong side of the negotiating table, but also has all the semblance of a sweetheart and looks like hell.

To be fair, Jacobs gives money to countless Massachusetts politicians, though Walsh is the only one jockeying for a job representing hockey players. Meanwhile, Walsh, who has reportedly been ordered by the Biden administration not to say anything until he officially resigns from his cabinet position, could not be reached for comment. That’s a shame, because he should be able to defend his integrity and his honor on behalf of the working people of America.

In Boston, Walsh was known as a skilled negotiator who knew how to compromise while fighting for workers’ rights. His reputation as a labor secretary is less ominous. That’s partly because of the high expectations that came with being the first union leader in over 40 years to head that department, someone who worked for a president who called himself Union Joe.

Walsh was recently criticized for his handling of the labor dispute between railway workers, which came against the political pressure of the November midterm elections. Walsh personally helped negotiate the first deal that led to an economically disastrous railroad strike. But after 4 out of 12 unions rejected the deal, Biden was eventually forced to ask Congress to impose it. While it included a significant increase in wages and benefits, railroad workers had no special sick day, paid or not, and only one personal day.

Probably of greater importance to the hockey players’ union was Walsh’s behind-the-scenes involvement in helping to broker a deal between baseball owners and players. For that, he received praise from Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, who said at the time, “Having the United States Secretary of Labor, someone with direct access to the president as an internal consultant, helped both sides discuss things that were important to both parties.

As for the more prosaic job of labor secretary, Walsh seemed ambivalent about it. He enjoyed a close personal relationship with Biden and was an effective road warrior for him. But he never moved to Washington and was annoyed by the limitations of working for a president. As mayor, he could express his opinion. As cabinet secretary, he could not.

There also seems to be a hint of elitism in the backlash to Walsh’s latest career move. The Daily Faceoff writer points out that Walsh will be the players’ union’s first executive without a law degree. He also describes Walsh as a high school dropout who graduated from Boston College at age 42 by taking night classes. Walsh, the piece also notes, has publicly acknowledged being kicked out of a Bruins game in 1995 for excessive alcohol consumption, an event that ultimately led him on a journey to recovery. In other words, is this guy really worth $3 million?

Walsh has been underestimated all his life. All the challenges he faced and embraced made him the man and successful politician that he is. He was the mayoral candidate who grew up in a triplane in Dorchester, survived cancer as a child, and then embarked on a path to recovery from alcoholism as a young man.

He’s also the mayor who left Boston behind. With that comes a bigger stage and more risk of being called for hooking, holding, roughing or chopping.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.