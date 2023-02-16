ESPN lays down floor and ceiling for 2023 Georgia football team





While no one is predicting Georgia to go 7-5 or 6-6, ESPN’s Bill Connelly does see a world where Georgia will suffer a few setbacks in 2023. In a post for ESPN, Connelly sketched the floor and ceiling for any team in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2023 season. Georgia is #1 in that ranking, and Connelly again sees a path for them to go undefeated. His SP+ model gives Georgia 62 percent of 11-1 or better.

But on the low end, there is a way for Georgia to go 9-3. That would be the worst record since the 2016 season, Smarts first in Georgia. A major reason for the wide range of results for the Bulldogs going into the 2023 season is uncertainty on the part of both the quarterback and offensive coordinator. Stetson Bennett and Todd Monken are both leaving for the NFL. They are replaced by one of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton at the quarterback position and Mike Bobo as the offensive play-caller. The bar is set high, especially with a new (and old) offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, Connelly wrote. Still, the Dawgs tight return Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey, three offensive line starters and a majority of last year’s starting defense. They have what they need to make a run at a third consecutive national title, as long as the quarterback position and play-calling aren’t outright weaknesses. Related: Which offensive coordinator changes means for the football quarterback battle in Georgia Although the Bulldogs need to bring in a new quarterback, Georgia is bringing back a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs have 14 national championship game starters back for the 2023 season, including potential All-American candidates Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Georgia signed one of the top recruiting classes for the 2023 recruiting cycle as the Bulldogs finished with the No. 2 overall class for the cycle. The majority of those signatories are already on campus, with 18 of the 26 prospects enrolling early. Georgia should also play a very manageable schedule for the 2023 season. The toughest non-conference game is Georgia Tech, a departure from opening against Clemson and Oregon in recent years. The Bulldogs pull Auburn and Ole Miss from the SEC West, avoiding LSU and Alabama. The road slate sees Georgia visit Auburn, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. There is also the annual neutral venue game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. Monken is the only assistant coach to replace Georgia this offseason, while the Bulldogs had to replace four field coaches last offseason. Georgia brought 15 players into the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs may see as many as 10 players in this year’s NFL draft, including multiple first-rounders like Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones. Georgia will begin spring training on March 14 and will hold its spring game on April 15. In the first game of the 2023 season, Georgia will play against UT-Martin on September 2. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

