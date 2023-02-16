MW Tennis Players of the Week – February 15





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. UNLV freshmen Dusan Rsovac has been named Mountain West Mens Tennis Player and Freshman of the Week. On the women’s side, Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat is the MW Women’s Tennis Player of the Week and teammate Maria Vyshkina has been selected as the MW Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week. This is the fifth weekly Conference award for Jittakoat and the second for Rsovac and Vyshkina. MEN’S TENNIS PLAYER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

DUSAN RSOVAC, UNLV

Freshman student, Brisbane, Australia Helped UNLV lead to a 3-0 weekend with a win over Idaho State (4-1) and a pair of wins over UC San Diego (4-0 & 4-0).

Combined for an individual record of 4-0 in singles and doubles.

Was 3-0 in singles, beating the No. 5 Idaho State in three sets and the No. 5 UC San Diego in straight sets, before finishing the weekend with an outright fourth-place win.

Ranked No. 3 doubles, paired with Aaron Bailey for a 6-1 victory over Idaho State. LADIES TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

PANG JITTAKOAT, FRESNO STATE

Senior, Bangkok, Thailand/Washington State Led Fresno State to a 1-1 record, including a victory over nationally ranked Cal Poly (5-2).

Combined for a 3-0 individual record at the number 1 ranking in singles and on the Bulldogs top doubles team.

Opened the weekend with a straight-set victory over Washington State’s top singles athlete before winning in straight sets against No. 1 Cal Polys.

In doubles, paired with Matilde Magrini to beat Washington State’s top pair. LADIES TENNIS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

MARIYA VYSHKINA, FRESNO STATE

Kharkiv, Ukraine Helped Fresno State to a 1-1 record last weekend, including a victory over nationally ranked Cal Poly (5-2).

Earned the match-clinching point in Fresno States’ victory over Cal Poly to win in straight sets at the No. 5 singles ranking.

Achieved a victory in No. 2 doubles with partner Cristina Flaquer, winning 6-4.

