What the Stars revealed in a week of playoff-style hockey

DALLAS The Stars are 55 games in, officially completing two-thirds of the season. The trade deadline is still a few weeks away. It’s that weird time when it’s deep in the season but not quite home. This means you start peeking at the playoff picture even when you know not to take it too seriously.

That makes the Stars’ assessment last week interesting. It started last Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild. Next came two consecutive games against bona fide Eastern Conference contenders. First a game with the active dynasty, Tampa Bay Lightning, and then against the best team in the league this season, the Boston Bruins. The results of those three games give a pretty accurate picture of who the Stars are right now.

If the season ended today, the Stars would be the top seed in the Western Conference and host the Wild in the first round of the playoffs. Last week, Dallas took care of business with a fairly impressive 4-1 victory over Minnesota. If the Stars get past the Wild and the next two rounds of the Western Conference playoffs, there’s a good chance they’ll meet the Lightning or the Bruins with the Stanley Cup on the line. In those two games, the Stars suffered a one-goal loss, 2-1 to the Lightning on Saturday and 3-2 in overtime to the Bruins on Tuesday.

There were good things. We played against some really good teams this week, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said after the loss to the Bruins. We were there. The game in Tampa, we should have taken points, tonight we have a point. Of course everyone wants more. You want to be greedy and get two in these games. You can always learn something from them and the great thing is that we got a point against the best team in the league.

There’s a cup half-full versus half-empty element in Stars’ recent piece. Some of the team’s core elements remain as advertised. Against the Bruins, the top line scored two goals, including a stunning run from Joe Pavelski to a quick cameo on Jason Robertson’s stick before landing on Roope Hintz’s stick. From Colin Miller’s deep pass to Hintz’s finish, it was smooth.

There was also Jake Oettinger, who played in his 41st game of the season. He is tied with Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck for the league lead in that accolade, but has conceded nine fewer goals. On Tuesday, he took on the NHL’s best netminder by save percentage in Linus Ullmark and matched if not beat him in the game with some highlights on the reels.

You want to test yourself against the best in the league, Oettinger said. They’re a great team, have a historic year, so it’s easy to stand up for games like this. It was a nice game, but I didn’t get the two points.

Most of the Stars stood up for the game against the Bruins. The power game has been dormant since Jan. 25, the second of five 3-2 overtimes the Stars have played over the past two weeks. Dallas has come out on top in only one of those games, a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks last week.

Not cashing in overtime is much less of a concern than what happens in the man’s favor. Three-on-three hockey can be weird and it completely disappears when it comes time for the playoffs. The power play only becomes more important as the scoring opportunities decrease and the games become much tighter against quality opponents.

On Wednesday, the Stars showed off their power play battle. Power play usually means five-on-four, but when the Stars needed a push to end their dry spell, the Bruins gave the Stars a full five-on-three minute. Dallas failed to score, which would only be a surprise if the Stars hadn’t just missed scoring on a two-minute five-on-three last week.

The one that hurts the most is the five-on-three during regulation time, DeBoer said. That one, it felt like it was two full minutes. Those are the ones you have to put a puck in the net.

In overtime, the Stars got an unconventional opportunity, landing a full two minutes of four-on-three power play. The failures continued and it was only fitting that the Bruins ended the game soon after.

Since January 25, the Stars have had 20 power play opportunities, tying the Bruins for ninth in the NHL in that time. The Stars are 1-of-20 on their odds while the Bruins are 0-of-2. It reminds us that even the most dominant force in the competition can survive this kind of dry spell. The most important thing is that it doesn’t become a pit that the team falls into and can’t get out of.

Last year, the Stars had one of the elite power plays in the NHL during the first half of the season. They fell into a slump, almost right at this time of year, and never got out of it. It took them some key games along the way and probably a playoff series as well.

This season, the Stars have the luxury of building quite a tie in the standings where every game doesn’t feel like a playoff game. It allows the Stars to handle their struggles in a more proactive way, allowing DeBoer to try different solutions under less pressure. But it does not alter the fact that these problems exist. They are not currently in playoff games, but when they come in April, the playoff games the Stars do play in will be a short drive.

Score distribution

1G1A (Robertson) 1G (hintz) 2a (Pavelsky)

Marchment Faksa Seguin

Ben Johnston Dellandrea

Studenic Glendening Gurianov

Heiskane Miller

Lindell Hakanp

Suter Lundkvist

.919 savings percentage (Oettinger)

Three plays

These three non-scoring plays stood out. This section goes to Oettinger and his performance against the Bruins.

Deny Bergeron

There are two saves that really come to mind when ranking Oettinger’s most impressive saves on Tuesday. Just because it’s against a future Hall of Famer in Patrice Bergeron, this gets the title of best save of the night.

Save pointless

This save was also impressive, both for the composure with which Oettinger handled a high-pressure situation and for the point in the game as it was at the end of a period.

Save early

The Stars came out of the gate very slowly. Oettinger kept them in with a series of saves, starting with this one from the right circle.

Bonus: Miro Heiskanen’s effortless stick work

This kind of game has become so common in Heiskanen that it probably doesn’t get love in this section as much as it should. But Heiskanen’s effortless way of breaking down plays before they even materialize can be amusing to watch.

(Photo of Jake Oettinger saving a glove against the Bruins: Jerome Miron/USA Today)