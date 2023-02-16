Sports
Australia’s star cricketer David Warner is on the verge of a sad end to his testing career
Heading into the Test series against South Africa, on an underperformance against a tame West Indies attack, Australian opener David Warner faced a difficult dilemma.
The 36-year-old has certainly been pondering whether to end his Test career on his own terms or whether to continue playing until 2023 with tough tours ahead in India and England – countries where Warner underperformed throughout his storied career.
A feud with Cricket Australia, stemming from the 2018 cheating scandal for which he was suspended, seemed to embolden Warner who did not retire. It’s probably a shame as he could have had an almost perfect sending during what turned out to be a one-sided series against a very disappointing South Africa.
In his 100th test, Warner knocked down a remarkable century during the iconic Boxing Day Test at the MCG before the series finale took place at his Sydney home ground.
Perhaps he should have paid attention a decade earlier when Mike Hussey, affectionately known as ‘Mr Cricket’ for his dedication to the sport, faced a similar dilemma.
He wisely departed during a lopsided triumph against Sri Lanka to escape Australia’s ensuing horrors of India and England where they lost seven of nine Tests to a particularly low point.
After Warner’s appalling first Test, where his struggle was the nadir of a nightmarish performance by the tourists, the ax hovers above him. Essentially, only his position and experience seemingly sideline him, which seems safe for at least the crucial second test that begins on Friday with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line.
“I’m sure Davey will be there,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday. “You saw (last) year at the Boxing Day Test when he put pressure on the opposition again, he’s pretty hard to beat.
“You don’t get that many good balls, so he knows that. I’m sure that would be part of his plan. He’s hitting really well here. I thought he was fantastic even in the run-up.” “
Australia may have better options than a struggling Warner at the top of the league table, a position that is vital as India can often find it easier to face the new ball before powerful spin is introduced.
Travis Head was brutally left out of the series opener due to the Australian horses for courses philosophy. He had a remarkable home summer on favorable pitches for him, where Head continually unleashed cavalier batting to become an offensive weapon at number 6.
His battle against spin in South Asia saw him controversially relegated before the series opener, so the selection was not without reason. But in what feels like an obvious horse for course selection, Head seems like a logical replacement for Warner, where he could unleash his aggressive hitting power to rattle India’s new bowlers.
“He’s definitely part of the talks for this Test, just like the first Test, so he couldn’t do more. He’s been fantastic,” Cummins said of the 29-year-old Head.
But it seems no such bold move will happen with Australia’s hierarchy in place to back Warner for at least another match.
It’s dangerous to write off Warner, who defied cricket convention as he burst onto the scene from the T20 format and impressively evolved into one of Australia’s greatest ever openers.
But it feels like he conjured his latest batting resurrection seven weeks ago at the Boxing Day Test. If he can’t do it again in Delhi, Warner’s Test career might meet a sad end.
