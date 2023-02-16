Men’s tennis wins 6-1, women’s tennis loses 7-0 – The Villanovan

The men’s and women’s tennis teams came off another competitive weekend with opposing results.

While the men’s team took a 6-1 victory over Rider, the women fell 7-0 to Delaware.

In their heavy loss to the Blue Hens, the women were swept in both singles and doubles. However, there were a few notable successes in what was a disappointing day for the Wildcats.

In doubles, the third duo of junior Bella Steffen and senior Amanda Rivera-Gonzlez played a close and competitive game. They eventually lost 6-4 to the Delaware duo.

Rivera-Gonzlez proved to be a bright spot in the singles matches, also having the closest game. She lost her two sets 6-4 and 6-3 respectively in sixth place to the Wildcats.

The third doubles were a bright spot and very competitive, said head coach Steve Reiniger. Amanda Rivera-Gonzlez played a competitive game.

The women’s team was without one of its best players, freshman Maggie Gehrig, which may have contributed to the lopsided outcome.

Gehrig won’t return until later this spring, so the Wildcats will have to look elsewhere for success.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats are still looking forward to what’s to come.

I hope when we were on spring break, when we had Creighton and Butler, we were at our best, Reiniger said.

The women will take on Howard in their next game, Saturday, February 18.

As for the men’s team, it had a successful weekend, taking a 6-1 victory over Rider and showing a lot of improvement after their 6-1 loss to Penn State last weekend.

There was a lot to be excited about in this performance as the Wildcats had two wins in the doubles matches and won all but one singles match.

In doubles, sophomore Trey Fourticq and freshman Tighe Brunetti won their opponents, and junior captain Josh Robinson along with senior Justin Suarez won 6-4 to earn the first team point of the day.

There were strong performances throughout the singles competition, with one of the most impressive being Robinson, who was number one for singles.

Robinson easily won both sets 6-2 and 6-1.

Brunetti also had another great performance, taking 6-2 and 6-4 victories as the runner-up for singles. With these victories, Brunetti continued to prove why he was one of the best players on the field for Villanova this year.

He’s currently playing like a beast, said head coach Brad Adams. He is influenced by no one. He has complete control over the field.

Villanova’s victory was secured by Fourticq in third place as he won 6-1 and 6-3. The Wildcats also had some extra support last Friday as Junior Eitan Khromchenko returned from a long-term injury to win 7-5, 6-1 to clinch a point for the team.

It was nice to win, Adams said. Rider is a very good team. Everyone was prepared, because Rider has improved a lot.

The men will face court again on February 24 against Coppin State.