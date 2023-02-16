Brian Durocher ’78 announces retirement from coaching

BOSTON– Head coach women’s ice hockey Brian Durocher ’78, who has been a member of the Boston University Department of Athletics for 36 years, will retire as coach at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

A 45-year coaching veteran, Durocher has been the women’s head coach at BU since the program was elevated to varsity status beginning in the 2005–06 season. No coach has won more Women’s Hockey East tournament titles than Durocher as he has led BU to five, including four straight from 2012-15. The first two Hockey East teams to reach the NCAA Women’s Championships were Durocher’s 2010–11 and 2012–13 squads.

Durocher has 336 wins in 18 seasons and his win total ranks 10th all-time among Division I women’s coaches. He led BU to six NCAA tournaments, all back to back from 2010 to 2015.

“College hockey has been a huge part of my life for the past 45 years and I consider myself very fortunate to have traveled that path,” said Durocher. “As I announce my retirement from the coaching world, I must thank Boston University, President Robert Brown, Drew Marrochello and Jack Parker for putting me on the BU podium on four separate occasions. I also want to thank Colgate, Brown and American International for their opportunity to work at those elite institutions.

“As a head coach, you are only as good as your players and assistants. They define your success and I am grateful for the amazing student-athletes who excelled in all four programs. Each year they pushed themselves to be successful on the ice, in the classroom and in their respective communities. I hope they all know how much respect and appreciation I have for their efforts and achievements.”

While building BU into one of the best programs in the country, Durocher developed five Terriers into All-Americans and six have competed in the Olympics, highlighted by three-time gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin. BU players have accumulated 40 Hockey East All-Star honors under Durocher, including 19 first-team honors. His players have also combined for 20 Hockey East All-Rookie Team nominations.

Forty-two of his former players have gone on to play professionally and an assistant from his staff has been hired as head coach on four occasions, including three in Division I currently (Katie Lachapelle Holy Cross, Liz Keady Norton Dartmouth, Tara Watchorn Stonehill).

As loved and admired as anyone in the sport, Durocher received the Ace Bailey Foundation Good Guy Award in 2020. Over decades, he also built amazing relationships with people across the BU community. He received an Honorary Scarlet Key Award from the university in 2018 and received the Bruce Lehane Coaching Award in 2019.

Durocher remains in the athletic department as a special assistant to the athletic director.

“It’s safe to say no one will ever have a bigger dual impact on our hockey programs like Brian,” said BU athletics director Drew Marrochello. “His dedication to this university and to all that our department stands for is incredibly admirable, and there is an extensive list of people who are grateful to have been coached by him or lucky enough to have worked with him.

“Brian was clearly the perfect person to be the first leader of this program and he exceeded expectations in terms of how quickly he put us among the best in the country. Whether it was the first Hockey East school to play in a NCAA women’s title game or the magic run on Hyannis or having four Terriers on an Olympic gold medal-winning team before our program was ten years old, the accomplishments under Brian’s watch are truly remarkable.

Durocher, named the program’s first head coach on June 3, 2004, wasted little time in leading the Terriers to success. After an inaugural campaign in 2005-06 that set the foundation, year two appeared in the Beanpot Finals and set a high for wins with 19. In 2007-08, BU returned to the Beanpot Championship game and made its postseason- debut in the Hockey East semifinals en route to Durocher being named the league’s Coach of the Year.

In the program’s fifth season (2009–10), the Terriers clinched their first Hockey East trophy when they recorded a victory over UConn in overtime to become the first Massachusetts school to win the league crown. The following year, BU claimed its first Hockey East regular season title and added another two seasons later. BU has finished in the top 10 of the USCHO.com national ranking nine times, including seven consecutive years from 2009-15.

While a student at BU, Durocher was a four-year letterman as goalie and co-captain of the Terriers’ NCAA Division I national championship team in 1978. Durocher first served as a full-time assistant on Jack Parker’s staff from 1980-85. He started his coaching career immediately after graduation when he was named an assistant at AIC and returned to BU two years later.

In 1985, he left the Terriers to join the staff of the late Terry Slater at Colgate. He was responsible for signing the players who formed the backbone of the 1990 team that won the Eastern College Athletic Conference title and advanced to NCAA title play.

In December 1991, after Slater’s untimely death, Durocher was named interim head coach of Colgate, a position he held until the end of the 1992 season. Later that fall, he was named an assistant coach at Brown University, a position he held until his return to BU in 1996.

“Jack Parker, Terry Slater, Bob Gaudet, Wayne Lachance and Gary Dineen all gave me the opportunity to learn and grow under their tutelage,” added Durocher. “Let me also tip my hats to the colleagues who have believed in me as a collegiate coach and leader. This has included many assistant coaches on the men’s side and the fantastic staff I have had with women’s hockey at BU. I am also indebted to thanks to the many support staff.

“This run would not have been possible without the love and support of daughters Kirsten, Kara, Kelsey and their respective families. Last, and certainly not least, is Laura Durocher who has been a rock to our family and a supporter for the whole of my best hockey career.”

Born in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Durocher won the Eberly Trophy his first year at BU as the most outstanding goalie in the Beanpot and was an All-East selection. His senior year, as the Terriers finished with a 30-2 record and won the NCAA title, he posted a 14-2-0 record in goal.