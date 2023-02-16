Celebrity Cricket League 2023 kickstart from February 18, 2023





Hyderabad: February 2023: The 2023 Celebrity Cricket League is back with an enchanting season that promises to be more fun, glitzy and a powerhouse of cricket fun. CCL 2023 introduces an all new format, for the first time in cricket history where a T20 match is played over 2 innings of 10 overs each. The new format offers more cricket, more entertainment and more fun with the Cine Stars of 8 teams representing the respective film industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) compete for the CCL 2023 crown. This 5-weekend tournament, an unprecedented entertainment and competition, will be played in 5 cities. The month-long Sporttainment affair kicks off on February 18-19, 2023 from Raipur with each team playing their opening matches. The competition continues every weekend until the semi-finals on March 18 and the grand final on March 19 in Hyderabad. Fans from all over India will be able to follow and watch the tournament in their preferred language as broadcast partner Zee Network will broadcast the entire season on 7 channels. Parle has also signed on as title sponsor. According to Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, we are delighted to bring back the Reimagined, Refreshed and Reloaded edition of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. This season brings more cricket, more celebrity and more fun to the visitors with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. This new format gives celebrities more cricket and visitors more fun with their favorite movie stars as they fiercely compete for the CCL 2023 crown. As in the past, CCL teams have a powerful star cast ie. Salman Khan himself is the team ambassador of Mumbai Heroes owned by Sohail Khan. The audience will also see Kiccha Sudeep in action as the icon player for Kannada Bulldozers along with Punjab De Sher captain Sonu Sood. Captain of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs is Manoj Tiwari; Arya leads Chennai Rhinos, Akhil Akkineni leads Telugu Warriors, the captain of Bengal Tigers, Jisshu Sengupta, captain of Kerala Strikers, Kunchacko Boban; and many other A-list stars represent their teams. Media veteran Raj Nayak along with Vishnu Induri, the founder and general manager of the Celebrity Cricket League, and Mayank Shah of Parle Biscuits unveiled the CCL 2023 trophy CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in the new season Reimagined, Refreshing and Reloaded! Fasten your seat belts for more fun!! To plan your next 5 weekends, please refer to the competition schedule enclosed herewith.

