BYU Football: Could the Chiefs Super Bowl win be a boon to BYU football?





BYU basketball has its worst league finish in 18 years heading into the final weeks of the West Coast Conference. Mark Pope’s team is an enigma. They can almost tie with the best in the league, yet lose in stunning fashion to the worst league teams. The road hasn’t been kind to the Cougars, but the young team plays hard, rebounds with the best and can play hard defensively. Here’s how things stand heading into a final home game with Santa Clara on Thursday at the Marriott Center. Cougar Insiders Predictions Question of the week: With BYU alum Andy Reids Chiefs wins the Super Bowl, can Kalani Sitake take advantage of this? If so, in what ways could he exploit it? Jay Drew: I think BYU and Kalani Sitake have already done a good job capitalizing on the program’s connection to Reid, and I expect that to increase even more now that the BYU alum has won his second Super Bowl. Reid attended at least two of BYU’s football media days in June. That practice will not continue as BYU will now be part of the Big 12s media days. However, I am confident that Sitake and the other coaches at BYU will use Reid in their recruiting efforts, where I believe the greatest impact can be made. That should be especially true in the Big 12 footprint, where BYU is now more than ever required to move to Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa if possible. Dick Harmon: I find it interesting that BYU has invested heavily in its relationship with Reid over the years. His loyalty, interest and dedication to BYU football has been an ongoing effort over the decades. Recently, both Tom Holmoe and Sitake have reached out to Reid for myriad reasons. I’ve been told that Reid has met Sitake privately many times over the past few years during a number of brainstorming and ideation sessions, with Sitake drawing on his coaching knowledge and experience. I also find Reid’s connections in the Midwest (Kansas City) paying dividends for BYU football recruiting in the coming months as the Cougars move to the Big 12. Reid has always been interested in giving BYU football players a glimpse into the NFL, albeit with Reno Mahe and Chad Lewis and Danny Sorensen. Reid has maintained close relationships with his teammates, Patti Edwards and former Cougars stars Ty Detmer, Steve Young and many others. Puma stories Mark Pope watched his team lose to the last team in the WCC (Pepperdine) and take Gonzaga to the wire in Spokane last week in a heartbreaking road setback. BYU’s women knocked down LMU in a messy game. Men’s Volleyball defeated No. 14 Santa Clara twice. Three baseball players have received preseason honor. From the archives From the Twitterverse Big 12 QB Rankings: 1) Dillon Gabriel, OR

2) Quinn Ewers, UT

3) Milestone Daniels, Kansas

4) Will Howard, KSU

5) Blake Shapen, Baylor

6) John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

7) Hunter Dekkers, ISU

8) Kedon Slovis, BYU

9) Donovan Smith, Houston : https://t.co/2j9bEpKmNQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 13, 2023 Extra points Traveling in the Big 12 will be tough (Deseret News) Retired MWC commish says Utah president is a saboteur (vanquish the enemy) Spring Soccer Dates (@KSLsports.com) fan analyst Comments from readers of Deseret News: The Cougs are likely to take more losses in the Big 12 in the coming years. But they could actually beat their WCC record. Why? because they might be able to attract better players. Example: Jabari Parker. He made a recruiting trip to BYU, but never seriously considered playing for BYU; instead he wanted the Big Time at Duke. There were probably others as well. There’s nothing wrong with this team that a few players with NBA talent couldn’t fix. UncleArti I don’t think anyone had high hopes for this team when the season started. No height in the middle, young players and transfers play together for the first time. Just one of those rebuilding years. Actually, I enjoyed watching the Cougs this year. They’ve won some games they shouldn’t have won on paper (Creighton, Utah, others?) and have nearly beaten the top 20 teams. As they grow and get better together, they learn how to end games with wins. Recruiting into the Big 12 will bring in some players who wouldn’t consider BYU a G5. I look forward to good things in the future. Ray E Next one February 15-18 | TBD | Swimming and diving | MPSF Championship | @St. George February 16 | 6pm | Softball | ASU| @Tempe, Arizona February 16 | 7pm | Women’s Basketball | | against Santa Clara | @Santa Clara, California February 16 | 7pm | Men’s Basketball | against Santa Clara | @Provo February 17 | afternoon | Softball | against the State of Portland | @Tempe, Arizona February 17 | 2:30 pm | Softball | against the State of Oregon | @Tempe, Arizona February 18 | 11 am | Softball | against the State of Illinois | @Tempe, Arizona February 18 | 8pm | Men’s Basketball | against St. Mary’s | @Moraga, California February 18 | 3 p.m. | Women’s Basketball | against San Francisco | @ San Francisco February 18 | 1pm | Baseball | @Louisiana Tech February 18 | 1:30 pm | Softball | against DePaul | @Tempe, Arizona

