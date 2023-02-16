The Minaur Downs Rublev; Zverev also angry in Rotterdam | ATP tour





Alex de Minaur secured his third Top 5 win in four months at the ABN AMRO Open on Wednesday, beating second seed Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4. De Minaur got no break point in the hour and 21 minute game, winning 88 percent (28/32) of his first service points. He pressured Rublev early in both sets and secured a break in the third game of each. “It was a great mach,” said De Minaur after progressing to the last 16 at the Rotterdam ATP 500. “I think I had the right mindset. I knew I had to be aggressive and bring it to him, and really believe in myself. I practiced great. I did exactly what I did today on the practice track. So it was great to see it all come to life.” The 23-year-old did his damage from all parts of the field, hitting 19 winners to seven unforced errors and winning 11 of 14 net points. Fly to the next round @alexdeminur @abnamroopen #ConversionScore calculates the percentage of points won when the player has been #InAttack#StealScore calculates how many times a player has won the point if he is on defense during the point#TennisInsights | @atptour pic.twitter.com/F79YeBc2In — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) February 15, 2023 After starting 0-18 against Top 5 players, De Minaur has now won three of his last four such matches. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in November at the Rolex Paris Masters and Rafael Nadal at the United Cup. “I think I was just the icing on the cake with Medvedev and really believed I have the level to compete against and beat these guys,” he said. “It all comes together. I play with much more confidence, much more relaxed and just playing my tennis.” De Minaur followed his victory against Nadal with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, matching his best result at his home Slam. He dropped just one set in his three wins before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Maxime Cressy will be his next opponent in Rotterdam. In a second round match in Rotterdam, home favorite Tallon Greek track scored an upset on his own against eighth seed Alexander Zverev. In a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win, the Dutchman saved three break points to hold on for 2-2 in the final set and then broke out of love for a 4-3 lead. The 26-year-old, who won his first ATP Tour title last month in Pune, improved to 9-1 this season. As one of the three players who, alongside Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov, have already made it through to the Rotterdam quarter-finals, the fourth seed Holger Rune or compatriot Gijs Brouwer awaits the Greek track in the last eight.

