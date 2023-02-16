Sports
LGBT+ History Month: Meet the clubs working to make English cricket a game for all
No wonder Liam Norwell is smiling.
If there’s one thing the Warwickshire pace bowler can appreciate, it’s a good pitch – and when another neon-orange stump gets squashed in the club’s indoor training center it’s clear he loves what he does sees.
“Some of the guys I just netted with are pretty handy bowlers,” he says with a grin.
“There’s some really good cricket to watch here.”
If Norwell sounds surprised, it’s because this isn’t your average workout session.
Go back a few years and some of the people involved wouldn’t even have known how to hold a cricket ball let alone send it hurtling over the wicket into Edgbaston’s nets.
Strange as it may seem, in a sport known for its ducks, it takes a unicorn to get these players into the game.
“It’s a safe place, there are no barriers here!”
Confused? Let me explain.
Yes, the “unicorns” line is a bad pun, but it’s true.
The players put to the test here are all members of the Birmingham Unicorns – a club founded in 2020 as a place where LGBTQ+ people can play cricket without having to hide who they are.
Some of them have faced discrimination in their daily lives, and others have questioned whether their sexuality or gender identity would prevent them from being welcome in cricket at all.
The Unicorns wanted to change that and they’re working with Warwickshire to try and make the game accessible to everyone.
A Unicorns member sits on the Warwickshire board and the County Championship team organizes training sessions like this one to help Unicorns players master the intricacies of the game.
“My wife and I were a little bored and wanted to join a club,” Olivia — one of the Unicorns — says between deliveries.
“I had seen matches on TV but not actually played, and this seemed like a really good opportunity.
“Everyone should be able to compete as they are, and in a mixed team sport like this it’s really good to participate.
“The Unicorns provide a safe little space. There are no barriers here!”
“The alliance is huge, especially in cricket, where we are lagging behind”
The club was founded by Lachlan Smith, who is still chairman. Had he not suffered an injury in winter training, he probably would have had a bowl himself.
Instead, he throws his side into groups from the sidelines and watches as the Warwickshire coaches dish out the advice.
“They were so supportive and encouraging, and the little skills and tips you pick up really stick with you,” he says.
“Our partnership with Warwickshire has developed over the years and they’ve been incredibly supportive of us in what we want to do. That alliance is huge, especially in cricket – because I think we’re a bit behind.
“So for world famous cricket clubs like Warwickshire to be allies of clubs like ours, I mean people have taken time off to be a part of this!”
“I’ve been in environments that could have scared me off”
Smith is not wrong about that delay.
Despite all the talk about the number of gay men playing professional football, it is often forgotten that only one male professional cricketer – Steven Davies from Somerset – has ever felt comfortable speaking about their sexuality in public.
For many years, the only LGBTQ+ cricket club in the world was London-based Grace’s, and it took the formation of the Unicorns before cricket reached a stage where two inclusive teams could actually play a match against each other.
Yes, clubs are starting to embrace things like Pride Games and LGBTQ+ supporter groups, but clearly there is still work to be done.
Paul Greetham is Warwickshire’s high performance manager and one of the few men working in the professional game.
“As a gay man, there were several times when I was part of environments that could have put me off,” he says.
“An unnecessary team ethos, or things being said in the dressing room – but I was true to the game and wanted to play cricket. So what the Unicorns have done to get that inclusive message out has been fantastic! It will encourage people to be authentic are in clubs, and hopefully in the professional game.”
“You hope that’s cricket, period”
The session ends with a treat for the Unicorns.
With the February frost still catching the light on Edgbaston’s outfield, they get a chance to get out onto the field to take some shots.
There’s something poetic about it all: one of the newest cricket clubs, made up of LGBTQ+ players and allies, is walking out onto one of the game’s oldest grounds.
But there’s also a realization that too many LGBTQ+ people haven’t had the chance to do this in the past simply because of who they are.
“There’s probably a lot of talent in all sports that have missed because they don’t feel involved,” admits Norwell.
“As a team, we do everything we can to make everyone feel like they belong. Everything we can do to bring inclusiveness to the sport is our job to do that.”
It’s a message that Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson echoes wholeheartedly.
“I had the pleasure of being with the England women’s team and saw some of them become more open and less vulnerable about their sexuality,” he says.
“Maybe at some point it will be the same in the men’s world as well.
“My involvement in cricket has been great and supportive, and you just want everyone to have the same experience, the same options, the same support that I received.
“You hope that’s cricket, period.”
You can hear new episodes of the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast with Jack Murley every Wednesday on BBC Sounds.
