Why Ohio State Football Canceled Its Home-and-Home Series With Washington In 2024-25





COLUMBUS, Ohio You can cancel those soccer travel plans from Ohio State to Seattle in September 2024. You may also want to prepare for another west coast trip instead. Ohio State announced Wednesday that it will pay the $500,000 cancellation fee to withdraw from its home-and-home with Washington in 2024 and 25. Instead, it plans to pick up home games for both seasons. Featured Buckeyes Stories That eighth home game in 2024 will help cover cancellation costs while providing the money guarantee that OSU will pay to the replacement opponent, said athletic director Gene Smith. We initiated the cancellation, Smith said in a press release. I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for the athletic director, Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult decision. Ohio State was scheduled to play Washington on September 14, 2024, and the Huskies were scheduled to return to Ohio Stadium on September 13, 2025. Ohio State said it needs non-conference home games on September 7 or 14 in 2024. and in 2025 on September 6 or 13. According to an OSU spokesperson, a number of factors played into the decision to withdraw from the series. Ohio State will play just six home games this fall. Although the budget is adjusted accordingly, teams typically play at least seven home games to meet expenses for all programs. Ohio State is also repaying a $48 million loan it received from the school to offset budget shortfalls related to a lack of football attendance and other factors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, OSU and all Big Ten teams are still dealing with some unknowns about who will be on their conference schedules starting in 2024. The original schedules had to be redone following the admission of UCLA and USC, which will begin play that fall. The Ohio State release said the Big Ten schedule is expected to be announced in October. If OSU ended up with a road race at one of those Los Angeles-area schools in 2024, it would have taken two trips to the West Coast in the regular season to keep Washington on track. And with USC stuck on 2024-25 schedules, along with well-known protected rivalries with Michigan and Penn State, a non-conference schedule with both Texas and Washington was going to feel very heavy. While the solution requires a payment of half a million dollars by February 2025, it could bring both competitive and financial benefits to OSU. We’ll know more once the Big Ten schedule is in hand. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

