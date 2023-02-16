Wednesday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





After Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout victory in Colorado, the Lightning will almost certainly turn to backup Brian Elliott for Wednesday’s date with the Coyotes in the desert, while the disgruntled Avalanche – that’s now two losses to Tampa in a one week time frame – trip to Minnesota. With Pavel Francouz injured, coach Jared Bednar Alexandar Georgiev might just start in his second game in as many nights against the Wild’s ice-cold offense. Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> Elsewhere, the Oilers and Red Wings reunite after Edmonton’s Dylan Larkin and Co. defeated 5-2 last week in Detroit, the Sabers are looking to get out of their current four-loss downward spiral in Anaheim and the Maple Leafs will likely welcome Auston Matthews when the Blackhawks – 4-0 losers in Montreal the night before – visiting Toronto. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 10 p.m., Rogers Arena, watch live on ESPN+ The Canucks conceded a total of 26 goals in their past five games, including four at MSG on Feb. 8. for the Rangers aligned themselves with Vladimir Tarasenko, who has given the club an extra shock (especially that top unit). Everyone is scoring for New York these days, including less prominent fantasy assets like members of the “kid” line: Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere. Mid-range fantasy attackers Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (43.9%): Clayton Keller’s linemate is blistering, with seven goals and seven assists in a recent eight-game streak, including six points in his last three. Schmaltz is clearly tuned in and is more than capable of adding to that total against backup Brian Elliott and a Lightning team coming down from Tuesday’s thrilling shootout victory over the Avalanche. Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Alexander Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs (16.5%): Whether or not Auston Matthews is allowed to play – both the team and the star player seem to be leaning toward a ‘green light’ – Kerfoot seems set in Toronto’s top six for Wednesday’s battle with the Blackhawks. Skating in unity with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, the versatile forward is well poised to take on former Maple Leaf Petr Mrazek – who has lost five straight – and a Chicago team trying to recover from the 4- 0 defeat from Tuesday in Montreal. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Also see: Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (2.1%): Valimaki joins Arizona’s top power play while Jakob Chychrun hangs out in the press box like a soon-to-trade (probably) healthy scratch. The first-round draft selection (2017/Calgary) has made six assists in his past four games, including a pair with the extra skater. He also shoots more often. Also see: Keepers Ilya Samsonov (projected), Toronto Maple Leafs (78.4%): A rocking 15-2-1 at home, the Toronto netminder was fantastic on his last outing, pitching a 30-save shutout in Columbus (Feb. 10). Already 21 hours earlier, the Blackhawks failed to score a single goal in Montreal. After Saturday’s undisciplined loss to the Blue Jackets (with Joseph Woll in net), the Leafs need this win. Samsonov should help them earn it. Also see:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/hockey/story/_/id/35664753/wednesday-fantasy-hockey-tips-nhl-picks-matchups-more-02-15-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos