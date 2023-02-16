Sports
Cinema can do what cricket can’t, says Shabana Azmi – newspaper
LONDON: Veteran Indian film, theater and television actor Shabana Azmi is a staunch supporter of India-Pakistan co-productions.
My husband and I have been saying for a long time that we really need more co-productions between India and Pakistan. When you watch cricket it divides you, it doesn’t bring you together! It is art that connects [when] divides politically. Art is a tool that can bring about social change, and we can do that through cinema.
As tensions between the two countries remain high and involvement low, Ms Azmi spoke Dawn about the importance of projects that bring together talent from both countries, just like the British Asiam rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It. Produced by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and written by British filmmaker Jemima Khan, the production features talent from the UK, India and Pakistan. Ms Azmi and other cast members are in the UK doing media appointments and promotions ahead of the film’s UK release on February 24. The cast were seen together on the red carpet for the film premiere at the Odeon Luxe and Leicester Square earlier this week. The film is scheduled to release in Pakistan on March 3.
When you have that much talent in Pakistan, especially in writing, India and Pakistan can come together and make very, very good films, she said.
Ms. Azmi was all praise for her co-star, beloved Pakistani actor Sajal Aly who stars in the cross-cultural film. Sajal Aly is so good in the movie. Sajal and I have developed such a deep bond and relationship despite our age difference. Ji karta hai usse pakar ke rakhoon, jaane nahin doo, said Ms. Azmi, raising her arms in an imaginary hug.
Veteran Indian actor talks about love and politics during promotions for UK release of film What’s Love Got To Do With It?
The film shows the world of documentary filmmaker and dating app addict Zoe and her childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), who hopes to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged marriage with the Pakistani girl Maymouna (Sajal Aly).
On the face of it, it’s a romcom, but it has many layers and much more emotion, which is Shekar Kapur’s strength. He brings a lot of emotion to his movies, so it’s a movie where you laugh and enjoy, but also have moist eyes. It is healthy.
Ms. Azmi plays Aisha Khan, the family-oriented matriarch of the Pakistani family in the UK. She thinks her work begins and ends with the happiness of her children. Aisha is a woman on the threshold of modernity and tradition, a warm, generous and good person, she says.
Ms. Azmi describes Aisha’s relationship with another character, Cath, Aisha’s neighbour, played by British actor Emma Thompson. That story has a lot of affection, and it stems from Jemima’s experience when she went [to Pakistan] as a 19 year old.
The film, she says, breaks the idea that arranged marriages are archaic and come from a barbaric world. But it does so with warmth and humor by observing two cultures that differ from each other, but in a non-judgmental way.
When asked to comment on her experience of finding love that lasts, one of the film’s main themes is laughter. [One finds lasting love] through friendship. My husband Javed says that Shabana and I are such good friends that even a marriage can’t ruin it.
We are people with very similar backgrounds. His father was a member of the communist party, both fathers were from the progressive writers movement, both even from Uttar Pradesh, we have such similar backgrounds that many people say we should have an arranged marriage!
Published in Dawn, February 16, 2023
