Conway finds next football coach in Lamars Pierce, district approval expected Monday | Football

The roundabout search for the next football coach at Conway High School seems to be over.

According to multiple sources close to the trial, Lamar’s Josh Pierce was selected by a search committee to take over the program. His name will be formally submitted Monday to the Horry County Board of Education for final approval. No one spoke MyHorryNews.com thought there would be a catch ahead of the board meeting.

Pierce, District Athletics Director Jason Cox, Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll and Conway Principal Tanika McKissick could not be reached or declined to comment.

However, according to sources, Pierce’s two interviews and his experience as a strength and conditioning coach propelled him to the top of the committee list after Monday’s second-round interviews.

Pierce has only been head coach at Lamar for 11 months. However, as Silver Foxes defensive coordinator and strength coach in the previous three years, he was instrumental in helping the Silver Foxes to back-to-back state championship appearances in 2020 and 2021. One of the biggest critiques of Conway football in the last decade progress has been made in the weight room.

In addition, Pierce was named Lamars Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. He was promoted to the program’s top spot after previous coach Chad Wilkes left for Oceanside Collegiate in early 2022.

With Pierce at the helm last fall, Lamar went 9-4 overall, won the Region VI-1A league and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. Before leaving for Lamar in 2019, the Coastal Carolina University graduate spent time in Marlboro County and Dillon.

His experience led to a large number of endorsements from countless heavy hitters in the business.

Assuming Pierce is approved as expected, it will end a nearly three-month process to replace Carlton Terry, who was fired on Nov. 17 after six seasons.

Terry, who spent 23 seasons as Chuck Jordan’s assistant, took over the program on an interim basis in 2017 before the label was removed in January 2018. Overall, he was 23–34 as the team’s head coach before being fired in November. . The Tigers were 4-7 last fall, losing their last two games by a combined score of 93-0.