Improved mentorship program proving popular

Mentees were selected through an online application process, with over 240 applicants applying to the program, with 37 mentees from 25 member associations (TUN, SEN, GHA, EGY, ZIM, ANG, GUY, GRN, BRA, ECU, ARG, MEX , CRC, COL, TNT, CHN, NEB, IRI, MMR, IND, SRL, NZL, PNG, AUS, TGA) and 4 continents were selected.

The program offered 3 different mentoring areas: coaching, match management and match analysis. The mentees had a great opportunity to learn from experienced mentors. Some had the chance to prepare their athletes for major tournaments, others had the chance to prepare for the umpire advanced rules exam, and others were preparing for the future International Refereeing Schools. Overall, the experience supported the mentees in gaining knowledge and progressing to the next level of their career.

Coaching

Chinese history writer Hou Yingchao became the oldest ever Chinese national champion at the age of 39 in 2019 when he won the national championship 19 years after the event’s last victory. In 2022, he participated in the mentorship program as a coach mentee and was mentored by Austria women’s national team coach Liu Yajnjun. They worked closely together during a 4-month mentoring experience, with Liu sharing his 26 years of coaching experience with his mentee.

This is my first time participating in the ITTF Mentorship program and I really liked the idea. My mentee was a very good player and I have 26 years of international coaching experience. It is very easy for us to understand each other. In this program we can really focus on working on certain topics in details. – Liu Yanjun (AUT), Mentor



Gdara Hmam, national coach for Tunisia and a student in last year’s program, had an excellent 2022, winning 2 gold medals in the WTT Youth Contender Tunis with Tunisian rising star Ella Saidi. He also earned a U15 gold medal and a U19 silver medal with the women’s teams at the African Championships. As a result, the mentorship program and his mentor Jean-Claude Decret (FRA) supported him to prepare his athletes for the various international championships during the second half of the year, in particular the preparation for the World Junior Championships in Tunis.

Jean-Claude also accompanied Mamadou Salif from Senegal, who is involved in a national provisional committee in Senegal. They worked together to develop a strategy to develop table tennis, young athletes and new coaches in the different regions of Senegal. Their development strategy was important to support the next 2026 Youth Olympic Games, where their aim is to develop the infrastructure for table tennis in several provinces.

“This program meets the real needs of applicants. It is an important space for education and dialogue to exchange people and give advice on their problems” – Jean-Claude Decret (FRA), mentor



Match analysis

The match analysis area was first introduced in the 2022 cycle of the mentorship program and was delivered through our partner Stupa Analytics. 9 mentees from 3 continents were paired with 4 mentors from Stupa Analytics who introduced them to data requirements and different match analysis techniques.

“I had a Psychological Trainer from the US with whom I followed several sessions. But now with Stupa I want to be more connected and have frequent sessions. It was a great opportunity for me, I really enjoyed the program and learned a lot, I hope many programs can be held in the future to improve the technical knowledge of coaches – Fatemeh Keyvani (IRI), student Overall it was definitely a great experience connecting with the mentees across the continents. – Saurav Basotia, Creative Media and Marketing Manager Stupa Analytics, mentor

Para TT Coaching

Para Table Tennis was introduced for the 2nd year in a row in the mentorship program, where two PTT coaches from Asia participated in the program as mentees and were mentored by Argentina’s PTT national coach Alejandra Gabaglio.

I am extremely grateful to ITTF for giving me this opportunity to learn and use my skills as a coach in the PTT category. I feel really lucky to have Alejandra Gabaglio as my mentor in this program who has such vast knowledge and experience in para table tennis. I look forward to implementing all the newly learned skills in training with my PTT athletes. – Biken Thapa (NEP), student



Competition leader

Cross-cultural exchange of experience was one of the main objectives of the 2022 mentorship program, especially for match officials, where mentees from Africa and Asia were paired with highly experienced mentors from Europe in the field of umpires and umpires, where they had the opportunity to learn many aspects and get the right guidance to move on to the next level of their careers as future international umpires or Blue Badge Umpires.

Both of my mentees were international referees who are willing to go ahead and become international referees. This mentorship project gives the officials great opportunities to improve and reach higher levels. I always enjoy being a part of it. – Tina Crotta, WTT Para Events and Match Officials Manager, mentor We have created a great team atmosphere and are working together on our topic to become better table tennis referees. We decided to have an online session later as well, just to see each other and discuss interesting aspects of refereeing our beloved sport. – Roman Klecker (CZE), mentor



The 2022 mentorship program concluded with evaluation sessions for the mentees to identify their strengths and areas for improvement so that they can continue their development.

After a successful 2022, we look forward to even more fruitful collaborations in 2023!