Sports
England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news
High-octane batting and a precocious statement on the first day saw England take control of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.
The Black Caps limped to 37-3 on stumps in the day-night test at the Bay Oval after being pushed on the back foot by England’s fearless 325-9.
The tourists raced to their tally in just 58.2 overs – boosted by blistering half-centuries for Ben Duckett and Harry Brook – as England opened the two-Test series with the kind of attacking approach dubbed Bazball that has taken them to nine wins from their past 10 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum.
Watch England’s tour of New Zealand live and commercial-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Only Pakistan in 1974, at 9-130 against England after 44.5 overs, has ever previously stated in a Test match: according to statistics guru Sir Swamp Thing. (England declared 55.2 overs a Test in 1939, but it was in the era of 8-ball overs.)
England captain Ben Stokes instructed his lower order batsmen to bat before hauling them in, leaving 18 overs to bowl under lights to the Black Caps with a new pink ball.
The trick worked as Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls left before reaching double digits.
Evergreen sailor James Anderson took 2-11, including Williamson’s key wicket after a lbw review.
Opener Devon Conway resumes at 18 and night watchman Neil Wagner at four, trailing by 288 runs on Friday.
It was a stark response to an England innings of 48 fours and a towering six from Brook at the bowling of New Zealand captain Tim Southee who was lashed for 2-71 from 13 overs.
New Zealand’s depleted attack fought back midway through the second session as Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Stokes fell in quick succession, giving debut pace bowlers Blair Tickner (1-72) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2-80) their first Test wickets could claim.
However, the momentum was regained by the in-form Brook, who accelerated to 89 off 81 balls, supported by 38 from Ben Foakes.
23-year-old Yorkshireman Brook was on the verge of becoming only the second England batsman after Ken Barrington in the 1960s to score for centuries in four successive Tests, but he fell short when he played on against veteran sailor Wagner (4-82).
Brook said he was aware of the record, but his greater motivation was to put England in a position of strength.
I played the way I always play and try to put pressure on the bowlers, he said.
I dug in for a bit, but then I decided it was time to go. He said the statement was deliberately timed to give world-class new baller Anderson and Stuart Broad a chance to attack the top order.
It’s the best time for bowling, under these lights you can get the most swing and tuck, he said.
We’ve got two of the best bowlers to ever play the game, so getting three of their best players out was really good.
Like Brook, Duckett was a revelation in December’s 3-0 series victory in Pakistan and maintained his hot streak with a rapid-fire 84 off 68 balls.
The hard-hitting opener had a chance to score England’s fastest century of the Test – surpassing Gilbert Jessop’s 76-ball knock against Australia in 1902 – before falling to Tickner late in the first session.
Southee, leading his country at home for the first time, asked England to bat in hopes of exploiting the pink balls on a green-tinted pitch that was covered for days due to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Most of England’s wickets fell in aggressive shotmaking, including Root, on 14, whose attempted reverse round from Wagner was sent straight into the slip cordon.
Wagner said England’s freewheeling approach was expected but not necessarily easy to combat.
It’s quite exciting for Test cricket. Hey, it’s a positive brand, that’s all you can say, Wagner said.
As a bowler you want to try to combat that by taking wickets and I thought we did.
Of course they kept scoring at a high pace, but that created opportunities and we took them. Preparations for both sides were disrupted by the storms that hit New Zealand and triggered a national emergency on Tuesday, but Mount Maunganui prevented significant damage and play started on time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/countries/england/cricket-2023-england-vs-new-zealand-first-test-bazball-poms-declare-on-day-1-joe-root-bizarre-wicket-video-score-highlights-news/news-story/73e0b13727877b92082ef92133f61398
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season