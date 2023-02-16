England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news

High-octane batting and a precocious statement on the first day saw England take control of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The Black Caps limped to 37-3 on stumps in the day-night test at the Bay Oval after being pushed on the back foot by England’s fearless 325-9.

The tourists raced to their tally in just 58.2 overs – boosted by blistering half-centuries for Ben Duckett and Harry Brook – as England opened the two-Test series with the kind of attacking approach dubbed Bazball that has taken them to nine wins from their past 10 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum.

Only Pakistan in 1974, at 9-130 against England after 44.5 overs, has ever previously stated in a Test match: according to statistics guru Sir Swamp Thing. (England declared 55.2 overs a Test in 1939, but it was in the era of 8-ball overs.)

England captain Ben Stokes instructed his lower order batsmen to bat before hauling them in, leaving 18 overs to bowl under lights to the Black Caps with a new pink ball.

The trick worked as Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls left before reaching double digits.

Evergreen sailor James Anderson took 2-11, including Williamson’s key wicket after a lbw review.

Opener Devon Conway resumes at 18 and night watchman Neil Wagner at four, trailing by 288 runs on Friday.

It was a stark response to an England innings of 48 fours and a towering six from Brook at the bowling of New Zealand captain Tim Southee who was lashed for 2-71 from 13 overs.

New Zealand’s depleted attack fought back midway through the second session as Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Stokes fell in quick succession, giving debut pace bowlers Blair Tickner (1-72) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2-80) their first Test wickets could claim.

However, the momentum was regained by the in-form Brook, who accelerated to 89 off 81 balls, supported by 38 from Ben Foakes.

23-year-old Yorkshireman Brook was on the verge of becoming only the second England batsman after Ken Barrington in the 1960s to score for centuries in four successive Tests, but he fell short when he played on against veteran sailor Wagner (4-82).

Brook said he was aware of the record, but his greater motivation was to put England in a position of strength.

I played the way I always play and try to put pressure on the bowlers, he said.

I dug in for a bit, but then I decided it was time to go. He said the statement was deliberately timed to give world-class new baller Anderson and Stuart Broad a chance to attack the top order.

It’s the best time for bowling, under these lights you can get the most swing and tuck, he said.

We’ve got two of the best bowlers to ever play the game, so getting three of their best players out was really good.

Like Brook, Duckett was a revelation in December’s 3-0 series victory in Pakistan and maintained his hot streak with a rapid-fire 84 off 68 balls.

The hard-hitting opener had a chance to score England’s fastest century of the Test – surpassing Gilbert Jessop’s 76-ball knock against Australia in 1902 – before falling to Tickner late in the first session.

Southee, leading his country at home for the first time, asked England to bat in hopes of exploiting the pink balls on a green-tinted pitch that was covered for days due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Most of England’s wickets fell in aggressive shotmaking, including Root, on 14, whose attempted reverse round from Wagner was sent straight into the slip cordon.

Wagner said England’s freewheeling approach was expected but not necessarily easy to combat.

It’s quite exciting for Test cricket. Hey, it’s a positive brand, that’s all you can say, Wagner said.

As a bowler you want to try to combat that by taking wickets and I thought we did.

Of course they kept scoring at a high pace, but that created opportunities and we took them. Preparations for both sides were disrupted by the storms that hit New Zealand and triggered a national emergency on Tuesday, but Mount Maunganui prevented significant damage and play started on time.