Ohio State calls off home-and-house football with Washington





Ohio State has canceled a home-and-home series with Washington scheduled for the 2024 and ’25 football seasons, the schools announced Wednesday. In a statement, Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith said his school initiated the cancellation and will be responsible for a $500,000 fine under the terms of the contract due by February 2025. Editors’ Picks 2 Related “As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, which gives us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent,” said Smith. The series was agreed in 2017. It was to see the Buckeyes visit Washington on September 14, 2024, and then see the Huskies travel to Ohio State on September 13, 2025. “We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation will not be able to see these two games with Ohio State,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. “Everyone has circled these dates for several years now and we looked forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes. We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one. “ Ohio State will now look for a non-conference opponent at home in 2024, on September 7 or 14, as well as a non-conference game in 2025, also at home, on September 6 or 13. The Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule won’t be formally announced until October and could include a conference game against UCLA or USC when they jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten that fall.

