Sinner puts down Tsitsipas Showdown in Rotterdam, Rune also moves forward | ATP tour

Jannik Sinner was tested at the ABN AMRO Open on Wednesday, but last week’s Montpellier champion fought on to set up a second-round showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Italian overcame a hiccup in the second set to beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 after two hours and four minutes in Rotterdam.

“It’s definitely tough when you come into the other tournament quite late, so I’m really happy with my performance today,” said Sinner. “It was not easy for me. We made a lot of unforced errors today. Still, I tried to stay focused [on] my game.”

Sinner saved two of the three break points he faced and won 46 percent of his return points to improve to 9-2 this season. He will then try to double his winning total against Tsitsipas (1-5).

“I started really well and I finished pretty well, so I’m happy,” said Sinner. “Let’s see what will happen in the next round.”

Also went through as fourth seed Holger Rune, who ousted qualifier Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-4. The Danish star broke the Frenchman’s serve four times to reach the second round.

“It was difficult. It’s a lot about finding the rhythm here at the beginning of the tournament and the first game you have to be really sharp, especially because today I played a qualifier that already has two games under its belt,” said Rune. “It made it more difficult, but I’m happy with how I handled every situation today.”

Already through to the quarterfinals is former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, who beat another former Top 10 star Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3.

The Swiss has long been successful in the Netherlands, winning the tournament in 2015 and reaching the final in 2019. Wawrinka will play against the winner of Sinner and Tsitsipas in the last eight.