Sports
Sinner puts down Tsitsipas Showdown in Rotterdam, Rune also moves forward | ATP tour
Jannik Sinner was tested at the ABN AMRO Open on Wednesday, but last week’s Montpellier champion fought on to set up a second-round showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Italian overcame a hiccup in the second set to beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 after two hours and four minutes in Rotterdam.
“It’s definitely tough when you come into the other tournament quite late, so I’m really happy with my performance today,” said Sinner. “It was not easy for me. We made a lot of unforced errors today. Still, I tried to stay focused [on] my game.”
Sinner saved two of the three break points he faced and won 46 percent of his return points to improve to 9-2 this season. He will then try to double his winning total against Tsitsipas (1-5).
“I started really well and I finished pretty well, so I’m happy,” said Sinner. “Let’s see what will happen in the next round.”
Also went through as fourth seed Holger Rune, who ousted qualifier Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-4. The Danish star broke the Frenchman’s serve four times to reach the second round.
“It was difficult. It’s a lot about finding the rhythm here at the beginning of the tournament and the first game you have to be really sharp, especially because today I played a qualifier that already has two games under its belt,” said Rune. “It made it more difficult, but I’m happy with how I handled every situation today.”
Already through to the quarterfinals is former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, who beat another former Top 10 star Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3.
The Swiss has long been successful in the Netherlands, winning the tournament in 2015 and reaching the final in 2019. Wawrinka will play against the winner of Sinner and Tsitsipas in the last eight.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-rune-wawrinka-rotterdam-2023-wednesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season