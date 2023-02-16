OSU vs. Michigan ice hockey game comes to Cleveland, Ohio





CLEVELAND (WJW) History will be made at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend when the puck drops for an outdoor hockey series at the home of the Cleveland Browns. Oh, it’s going to be great, said Brad Mohr, Director of Stadium Operations. The Muni Lot will be open. Yeah, it’ll be like a Browns game. It will be fun. Record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner finally identified

The final preparations are being made for a construction process that started at the beginning of February. Mohr said converting the soccer field into a hockey rink is a huge challenge, especially with temperatures rising this week. The ice rink we started building around Feb. 2, Mohr said. So that’s the best part of three weeks of setting up the rink. It’s a huge effort, but I think it will pay off. This is going to be cool.” There are two games this weekend, but the main attraction is Face off on the lake a showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines hockey programs. We really consider this something for the residents of Northeast Ohio to come down and enjoy in this incredible environment, Mohr said. I mean how often do you get to do this? It’s cool. The ice is currently covered with tarpaulins to ensure that the ice does not melt, and the chiller runs around the clock. Mohr said the Browns are hopeful these events can become mainstays, hopefully bringing in new hockey fans. How big this sport can be, how much fun this sport can be in these kinds of environments, he said. The OSU-Michigan rivalry also includes two brothers from Strongsville who will take on the ice. Dylan Duke is a sophomore forward for the Wolverines and Tyler Duke is a freshman defenseman for the Buckeyes. See where CAK’s Allegiant flights are going next

Mohr said tickets are going fast. We were at about 50,000 numbers distributed at this point, he said. So, if you want to come here, go fast. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is also a community skate event scheduled for February 22 and Monsters Hockey on March 4.



