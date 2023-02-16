Cricket equipment stolen hours before the Country Week match started for the Geelong Cricket Association





The 2023 Victorian Country Cricket Leagues Country Week is in full swing, but one team is devastated after all of their belongings are stolen. Country Week brings together representative teams from leagues across the country of Victoria to compete in Melbourne for the Victorian Country Cricket Championship. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Indian curators are trying to ban the media from taking pictures of the New Dehli field. Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >> The Geelong Cricket Association men’s side were on their way to a title shot when they woke up with a broken heart on Thursday morning. The undefeated side had a game scheduled for 10am against Bairnsdale at Camberwell, looking for a place in the final this weekend. But when they went down to their hotel in Carlton, their entire trailer full of cricket kits was gone. Oh, mate, disastrous, Geelong Cricket Association coach Brad Hauenstein told SEN on Thursday morning. I thought it was a joke in the morning when the message got to the playgroup, but it certainly wasn’t a joke. It was in front of the hotel in Carlton. They were clearly in and out in no time. They cut the locks off and then the trailers were gone. Cricket equipment was stolen from outside a hotel room in Carlton. Credit: Getty At 8:30 am, 90 minutes before the first ball was due to be bowled, Hauenstein said they were trying to change the equipment so their game could continue. We’re trying to find some stuff now, obviously it’s quite tricky to get all the stuff ready to go in an hour and a half – all the bowlers and batters have their different spikes and bats, he said. So we just tried to get everything we can, even if some of our guys have to play in sand shoes, if they have them and they’re not in their duffel bags. With the current cost of cricket equipment and everything else players often pack in their all-important bags, the cargo could be worth tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. But some things were stolen that are priceless. Quite a few boys have two or three cricket bats; they don’t just carry one with them these days, Hauenstein said. There’s an awful lot of willow in those duffel bags, but there’s (also) a lot of sentimental stuff in it; there are some guys who lost a wedding ring and some other stuff in there. Absolute disaster. There are only a few poor people, mate, poor people. Paranoid Indian trustees are issuing a bizarre ban fearing the first test repeat AFL mad Cate Blanchett delivers brutal Super Bowl sled: that was nothing Play video Grace Harris clashes with the referee in a hilarious moment. Grace Harris clashes with the referee in a hilarious moment.

