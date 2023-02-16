Students accuse football coach Ringling of abuse, bullying





RINGLING, Oklahoma (KXII) — Ringling students and parents are speaking out after saying the school’s football coach has been bullying kids for years. At a school board meeting in Ringling on Monday evening, a group of parents spoke to the board about the bullying their students say they have experienced at the hands of a member of staff. Students told News 12 that Ringling’s head football coach and principal, Philip Koons, is verbally abusive, threatening to block students from graduating because of football performance, and much more. Made us do naked up-downs in our field house after football practice and he’s done that sort of thing a lot, said former Ringling student athlete Kaiden Lyle. It’s basically a burpee, and we did so many that day that some guys were talking about burning peat on their genitals the next day, said Ringling student Hunter Stephens. News 12 left a voicemail with the school district, but heard nothing for airtime. Coach Koons also did not respond. Students told News 12 that many students left Ringling because of how Mr. Koons treated them, including Lyle. Jennifer Stoker said her son had also left. His father and I visited the superintendent and the coach – the director, Stoker said. And he wanted to push it away and say it wasn’t a big deal. And when he called my son, he yelled at him and wanted to know why he was being bullied, how he felt bullied. So it wasn’t very well received. I think the boys were very intimidated, Lyle’s mom said, Samantha Coe said. They were also told several times not to go and tell their inbred parents, so the boys felt they couldn’t come to their parents. They were afraid, worried about the consequences they would pay. Lyle said Koons regularly bullied him for his red hair, and he said he had seen Koons call other boys derogatory names. I feel like schools like ours, they only see the championships. the winning games, Lyle said. And they don’t see what happens in the field house or at school I’ve gotten a little numb to it because it’s almost normalized with us because of how much it happens. And the verbal abuse, like constant name-calling, being called names, [saying that] never do anything in life, said Stephens. It’s just disturbing coming from someone who is supposed to be our director and football coach. I have nothing against football, said Stephen’s mother Heather Stephens. I grew up here, I love it. But I do believe they put that before our children. News 12 will update the story as we learn more. Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

