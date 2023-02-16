Softball ready for Elon Phoenix Invitational this weekend





Schedule | Season preview | Quick Facts Bronx, NY Fordham softball (1-4) returns to action for this weekend’s Phoenix Invitational. The Rams take on Saint Francis (2-2), Michigan State (3-2), James Madison (0-2) and the hosts, Elon (1-4) in the weekend’s opener and final. Fordham kicks off the tournament against the Red Flash tomorrow at 9:30 am. No matches will be streamed, but live stats for each match can be found on the schedule page above. Last timeout The Rams kicked off their season last weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Fordham went 1-4 with a win over Prairie View A&M, losing to four 2022 NCAA Regional squads, including nationally ranked Auburn. Graduate infielder Julia Martine was named to the All-Tournament team after slugging .647, single-handedly nearly leading Fordham to defeat Illinois with a solo home run to continue in the fifth inning and then a two-out, two-run blast to tie the game in the eighth. freshman Holly Beeman nearly threw a no-hitter in her first collegiate start and took the win by limiting Prairie View A&M to just one unearned run while striking out six, giving the Panthers only two walks in six innings. Nele Nogai started all five games in centerfield and led off for the Rams, collecting four hits. sophomore Mallory McClellan led the team in average, scoring two hits in five at bats. Beeman named pitcher of the week The Lake Oswego, Oregon native earned her first piece of hardware after a stellar college debut in the circle. She became the first true Fordham freshman to earn Pitcher of the Week honors since Madie Aughinbaugh in 2017. 2022 review Last May, Fordham clinched his ninth Atlantic 10 championship, defeating Saint Joseph’s once and regular season champion, George Washington, twice, though the Colonials forced a winner-all game on the final day. Bailey Enoch was named the most outstanding player and joined the All-Championship team by Devon Miller And Amanda Carey . The Rams returned to NCAA Regionals for a 10e times and for the first time since 2019, when they played in the Clearwater Regional, where they faced #7 Oklahoma State and North Texas. Fordham finished with an overall record of 30-22, 15-7 in league games to earn the #2 seed at the championship. The Rams graduated as the program’s all-time steals leader, Brianna Pinto , Rachel Hubert one of four players to hit 40 career home runs, as well as 10-game winner Makenzie McGrath , Kelly Bright And Spear teeth . A-10 Preseason Coaches Poll The Rams have been predicted to successfully defend their title, earning six first-place votes in the league’s annual poll of head coaches. Read more here. Schedule for 2023 announced The Rams will participate in 51 regular season games, including four preseason tournaments and 16 home games, and will host the 2023 Atlantic 10 Championship. Read more here. New faces Head coach Melissa Inouye welcomed five freshmen to the Bronx in the fall: pitcher Holly Beeman infielder Eva Coratis infielder Kate McGuire fielder Nele Nogai and catcher Nicki Sudall . Inouye also welcomed a new assistant coach Nikki Cuccio to the program. Some notable recurring faces Next to the captains Michael Carter , Julia Martine , Devon Miller And Sarah Taffet the Rams welcome back junior Bailey Enoch , who was named First Team All-Conference at DP after slashing .309/.436/.532 with seven home runs and 74 total bases while pitching to a 7-3 record and 3.77 ERA over 22 appearances. All-Rookie Selections Alice Clark who batted .245 and made 34 starts, and Sydney Wells 30 appearances and 27 starts with two round-trippers returning for their second season just like Amanda Carey the team’s starting catcher who hit .258 with three dingers, and Emily Watkins who led the rotation in ERA over 10 appearances in the circle. milestone watch With Hubertus and Pinto graduating, the only Aries currently in the program record book is a senior pitcher Devon Miller , which is seventh in strikeouts, tied for sixth in shutouts, tied for ninth in wins and close to the top-10 in almost every other category. Fifth year Julia Martine And Sarah Taffet have enjoyed four full seasons outside of the COVID-shortened campaign, and will likely push to get into several top-10s themselves. Next one Fordham will participate in the Winthrop Garnet & Gold Tournament this coming weekend in Rock Hill, SC, where he faces Harvard, North Carolina Central, LIU and Winthrop on Saturday and Sunday.

