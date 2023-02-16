Sports
Second Test Selection, Delhi Field, Aussie Team News, Mitch Starc, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Green, Injury Updates
Mitchell Starc believes he still has a good chance of taking part in the second Test against India, despite not being as fully fit as he would like.
And he’s not Australia’s only concern, as Cameron Green is still hesitant to return from his own finger injury.
But for the second consecutive game in the Border-Gavaskar Series, the field itself is in the spotlight with curators at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium trying to ban the Australian media from taking pictures, as they did in Nagpur.
Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
The age reported that a man was falsely accused of taking the photos of the first test field that went viral when ground crews told Australian journalists to go all the way to the border and then told them not to take photos there either.
This was somewhat pointless considering the stands were open and a Getty Images photographer snapped at least one clear shot of the pitch on Wednesday.
It looks quite dry. The groundsman said the nets look similar and the two days we trained were very low and took a lot of turns, Mitchell Starc said.
If that’s any indication, that’s how it will be.
Looking over the past few days, it looks like it’s prepared quite similarly, too.
News Corps Peter Lalor reported: Early inspection of the wicket reveals a numb area in the center where the sailors pitch, but a crack house is being built at a length in front of the spinners.
India has not lost at the second test venue in Delhi since 1987.
NEW FOLLOW UP PODCAST The most crucial piece to test the selection puzzle, Australia’s new turn order
Listen below or subscribe Apple podcasts or Spotify
In the meantime News Corp reported that Green was doing some practice with a tennis ball on Wednesday, 48 hours after the series resumed, and while he is reportedly bowling and fielding well, his hit against fast bowling remains a concern.
If Green and his seam bowling are unavailable for the second Test, it seems unlikely that Matthew Kuhnemann, who was airlifted to the Aussie team this week after Mitch Swepson went home for the birth of his child, would be named for his debut as the third frontline spinner.
But if Green can play, he is expected to replace Matt Renshaw who struggled mightily when the shock replaced Travis Head at Nagpur.
Kuhnemann was described by coach Andrew McDonald as having a live opportunity to play upon his arrival.
Starc remains hopeful of being named, likely as an outright trade for Scott Boland, after throwing well with the injury during the MCG test.
The pair and Pat Cummins will bowl at the middle wicket on Wednesday.
I’d like to be a little further down the road, Starc told reporters.
Still a good chance, so it will depend on how it reacts by the end of (Wednesday), how the medical staff sees it, how the selectors and Pat (Cummins) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well.
I will make every effort to be fully available for selection, then it is a discussion for the rest of the group involved.
Although his finger isn’t at full strength, Starc hopes he can bowl normally.
I don’t think (hitting will be a problem), so it will be uncomfortable, but I don’t think it’s a problem, he said.
I think I still field with a cap on (the finger), which is what I did in Melbourne (after he broke the finger initially). I’m not putting myself in a slip anyway.
Changes for the 2nd test: Cricket wrap | 06:35
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/australia-vs-india-cricket-news-2023-second-test-selection-delhi-pitch-aussie-team-news-mitch-starc-matt-kuhnemann-cameron-green-injury-updates/news-story/2d27b10e9909fa6aabf477716bafee85
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unfair Trade Practices: Gina Cass-Gottlieb, ACCC President at G+T
- Ryan Keeler, UNLV football player, dies
- KL Rahul forced to leave international cricket – Former player reacts strongly to being sacked as vice-captain
- New study with Apple Watch to monitor the hearts of Texas firefighters during wildfire season
- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey again
- No. 13 Maryland hosts West Virginia in home opener
- Engineers Week: Celebrating the Contributions of USDA Engineers
- Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro girls’ hockey teams
- No reports during canine flu pandemic in Montana
- Inside Boris Johnson’s attempt to influence Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal
- Epigenetic or social factors – what predicts health and aging better?
- How to Watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 on TV and Live Stream