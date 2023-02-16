Second Test Selection, Delhi Field, Aussie Team News, Mitch Starc, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Green, Injury Updates

Mitchell Starc believes he still has a good chance of taking part in the second Test against India, despite not being as fully fit as he would like.

And he’s not Australia’s only concern, as Cameron Green is still hesitant to return from his own finger injury.

But for the second consecutive game in the Border-Gavaskar Series, the field itself is in the spotlight with curators at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium trying to ban the Australian media from taking pictures, as they did in Nagpur.

The age reported that a man was falsely accused of taking the photos of the first test field that went viral when ground crews told Australian journalists to go all the way to the border and then told them not to take photos there either.

This was somewhat pointless considering the stands were open and a Getty Images photographer snapped at least one clear shot of the pitch on Wednesday.

A general view during a training session of the Australia Test team at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 15, 2023 in Delhi, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

It looks quite dry. The groundsman said the nets look similar and the two days we trained were very low and took a lot of turns, Mitchell Starc said.

If that’s any indication, that’s how it will be.

Looking over the past few days, it looks like it’s prepared quite similarly, too.

News Corps Peter Lalor reported: Early inspection of the wicket reveals a numb area in the center where the sailors pitch, but a crack house is being built at a length in front of the spinners.

India has not lost at the second test venue in Delhi since 1987.

In the meantime News Corp reported that Green was doing some practice with a tennis ball on Wednesday, 48 hours after the series resumed, and while he is reportedly bowling and fielding well, his hit against fast bowling remains a concern.

If Green and his seam bowling are unavailable for the second Test, it seems unlikely that Matthew Kuhnemann, who was airlifted to the Aussie team this week after Mitch Swepson went home for the birth of his child, would be named for his debut as the third frontline spinner.

But if Green can play, he is expected to replace Matt Renshaw who struggled mightily when the shock replaced Travis Head at Nagpur.

Kuhnemann was described by coach Andrew McDonald as having a live opportunity to play upon his arrival.

Will Mitch Starc and Matt Kuhnemann feature in Australia's second Test side?

Starc remains hopeful of being named, likely as an outright trade for Scott Boland, after throwing well with the injury during the MCG test.

The pair and Pat Cummins will bowl at the middle wicket on Wednesday.

I’d like to be a little further down the road, Starc told reporters.

Still a good chance, so it will depend on how it reacts by the end of (Wednesday), how the medical staff sees it, how the selectors and Pat (Cummins) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well.

I will make every effort to be fully available for selection, then it is a discussion for the rest of the group involved.

Although his finger isn’t at full strength, Starc hopes he can bowl normally.

I don’t think (hitting will be a problem), so it will be uncomfortable, but I don’t think it’s a problem, he said.

I think I still field with a cap on (the finger), which is what I did in Melbourne (after he broke the finger initially). I’m not putting myself in a slip anyway.